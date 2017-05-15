Global $41.1 Billion One-off Chopsticks Market, Trend Analysis and Segment Forecasts, 2014-2017 & 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "One-off Chopsticks Market Size And Trend Analysis By Product (Aspen, Bamboo), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global one-off chopsticks market is expected to reach USD 41.1 billion by 2025

The growing need for disposable chopsticks, particularly made of aspen, is projected to spur the market growth over the forecast period. The fact that chopsticks form an integral part of tableware & kitchen utensils, particularly in the Asian countries, is expected to remain a key driver.

The one-off chopsticks market is anticipated to witness moderate growth over the forecast period, globally. This can be accredited to the use of aspen for producing chopsticks as compared to other materials such as bamboo, birch, and cottonwood, among others.



Furthermore, manufacturers are gradually shifting their plants to North America and other regions, owing to the surging government regulations pertaining to deforestation and availability of aspen in these regions. However, the environmental impact and surging health concerns, due to the adoption of one-off chopsticks, are the key factors challenging the market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest:



The bamboo chopsticks segment captured over 50% of the total revenue in 2015. However, aspen chopsticks are projected to witness high growth at a CAGR exceeding 11% from 2016 to 2025, owing to the surging espousal in Asian countries and better life span against their counterparts.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2015 with a market share of over 60%. However, North America is projected to emerge as the fastest growing market and is expected to witness a healthy CAGR of over 8%, primarily due to the rising aspen chopsticks manufacturing activities in the region.

6 Competitive Landscape



Besta Bamboo Machine Co., Ltd.

Pacific East Company

Ngoc Chau Enterprise Pte

Nanchang Sanyou Industrial Co., Ltd.

Nine Zero Trade & Development Limited (Panda)

Dom Agri Products

Bamboo Forever Co., Ltd.

