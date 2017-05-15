

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to RMB237.24 million, or RMB4.03 per share. This was up from RMB213.96 million, or RMB3.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.5% to RMB713.17 million. This was up from RMB607.16 million last year.



Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): RMB237.24 Mln. vs. RMB213.96 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.9% -EPS (Q1): RMB4.03 vs. RMB3.63 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.0% -Revenue (Q1): RMB713.17 Mln vs. RMB607.16 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.5%



