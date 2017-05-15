REGI U.S., Inc. and RadMax Technologies Report Technology Updates and Dividend Restrictions

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2015 / On Behalf of the Board of Directors of REGI U.S., Inc. (OTC PINK: RGUS) (the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary, RadMax Technologies, President and CEO Paul W. Chute issued the following update:

Fabrication has commenced on the RadMax® energy recovery expander prototype. This device can recover a significant portion of the energy lost by the throttling process and convert it to either heat or rotational work. This device is designed to be a direct and/or retrofit replacement for throttling valves used in natural gas compressor and distribution systems, and refrigeration and air conditioning systems. Use of this device can result in significant energy efficiency and economic savings. Meetings with various natural gas distribution and utility companies have commenced to explore co-development and business partnerships.

Engineering and mechanical design is complete for a prototype low-density refrigerate compressor, and is awaiting funding to start the build and testing. The prototype's design capitalizes on the unique ability of RadMax®technology to compress larger volumes of gas at higher compression ratios in the same footprint as current refrigeration units. This will allow direct replacement of existing equipment with the newer, more environmentally friendly refrigerants.

Dividends distributed for Reg Technology shares holders will meet their six months' "Restricted Legend and hold period" per SEC 144 guidelines, on June 6th, 2017. The company Transfer Agent, Nevada Agency and Transfer Co., will electronically notify all Brokerage and Banking institutions on this date that all dividend shares are free trading without restrictions (More specific details will be posted on the company website, radmaxtech.com, News/Investor Updates).

The Company continues to raise working capital for operational and engineering research via its Secured Senior Convertible Loan Program during the continuing search for potential major equity and/or joint development partners.

Paul Chute, President, is proud at the rate of progress and latest results as they open up multiple opportunities for Joint business relationships while continuing rapid progress toward commercialization of its patented RadMax Technology.

Radmaxtech.com for more info.

ABOUT REGI U.S., INC.

REGI U.S., Inc. is developing for commercialization an improved axial vane type rotary engine known as the RadMax™ rotary technology used in the revolutionary design of lightweight and high-efficiency engines, compressors and pumps. The RadMax™ engine has only two unique moving parts, the vanes (up to 12) and the rotor, compared to the 40 moving parts in a simple four-cylinder piston engine. This innovative design makes it possible to produce up to 24 continuous power impulses per one rotation that is vibration-free and extremely quiet. The RadMax™ engine also has several capabilities allowing it to operate on fuels including gasoline, natural gas, propane and diesel. For more information, please visit http://www.radmaxtech.com.

