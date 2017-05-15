SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today announced it will hold its 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders online on Tuesday, May 23, at 10:30 a.m. PT. The meeting will take place virtually at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NVIDIA2017.

Stockholders will need their control number included in their notice or proxy card to access the meeting, and may vote and submit questions while attending the meeting. Non-stockholders are welcome to attend by going to the above link and registering under "Other Attendees."

The matters to be voted on at the meeting are set forth in the company's Proxy Statement filed on April 7, 2017, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Proxy Statement is available at www.nvidia.com/proxy.

A replay of the 2017 annual meeting webcast will be available until June 6, 2017, at www.nvidia.com/proxy.

