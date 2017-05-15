Dual MOSFET driver controller requires minimal external components for LLC topologies

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has introduced an advanced synchronous rectifier (SR) controller optimized for LLC resonant converter topologies. The FAN6248 requires minimal additional components, delivers high efficiency, eases thermal management, improves overall system reliability and simplifies the design of LLC power supplies.

The FAN6248 is an ideal solution for modern, high-performance power supply units (PSU) where high levels of reliability and efficiency are required in a small space. Typical applications include server and desktop computing, gaming, large screen LCD TV and OLED TV, networking, telecom and LED lighting applications.

The device incorporates an advanced, mixed SR control methodology combining instantaneous drain voltage detection with previous switching cycle information. The separate 100 V rated sense inputs accurately sense the drain and source voltages across the two SR MOSFETs, allowing for any asymmetries or poor coupling in the secondary winding. With this advanced control approach, the FAN6248 prevents current inversion and avoids SR mis-triggering due to capacitive current spikes, giving highly reliable operation. The anti-shoot-through control within the controller enhances the reliability of the PSU and prevents potentially destructive simultaneous turn on of the two SR MOSFETs.

The FAN6248 and just two external resistors and MOSFETs delivers a simple LLC converters supporting up to 800 W. In particularly noisy environments, adding two capacitors further enhances system stability. The FAN6248 operates reliably and efficiently across a wide range of power levels. Above resonance operation is achieved without the introduction of voltage spikes. At no load, the FAN6248 enters green mode and disables itself. During light load conditions, the controller pulses within green mode, giving very efficient power delivery as required by efficiency standards such as 80 PLUS®, DoE VI and CoC Tier 2.

Inbuilt adaptive parasitic inductance compensation also minimizes body diode conduction in the SR MOSFETs due to its package's stray inductance, thereby increasing PSU efficiency. There are four devices within the series; power supply designers are able to select the most appropriate for their application based upon switching frequency (either 25 kHz-70 kHz or 60 kHz-700 kHz) and the level of stray inductance associated with the MOSFET. The range is suitable for use with MOSFETs in TO-220, D2PAK, DPAK or PQFN package styles. Furthermore, the 10.5 V high gate drive output from the FAN6248 ensures the ability to drive these very wide range of MOSFETs.

"The FAN6248 comprehensively addresses the needs of modern LLC PSU designers. Innovations such as the mixed control methodology and adaptive parasitic inductance compensation ensure reliable and highly efficient operation," said Shane Chilton, General Manager of the Power Conversion Solutions at ON Semiconductor. "With only two resistors and MOSFETs required to realize an advanced state-of-the-art LLC converter, the controller will prove popular with all engineers that are designing for applications that require high levels of performance."

Design support is available from ON Semiconductor, including a 240 W evaluation board incorporating a complete LLC design. A daughter board is also available to incorporate the FAN6248 into existing designs. Please contact your ON Semiconductor sales representative to request evaluation boards.

Packaging and Pricing

The FAN6248 is offered in an SOIC-8 package and priced at $0.487 per unit in 10,000 unit quantities. For more detailed product information, please visit the website.

Please visit ON Semiconductor at the PCIM Europe (Hall 9, Booth# 342) at Messezentrum Nuremberg. Watch the FAN6248 evaluation board demonstration video and visit the website for more detailed information.

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices.

