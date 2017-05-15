Global Medical Waste Management Market Analysis By Services, Treatment And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - Technological Advancement Leading to Non-Incineration Techniques - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Medical Waste Management Market Analysis By Services (Onsite: Collection, Recycling, Treatment; Offsite: Collection, Recycling, Treatment), By Treatment (Incineration, Autoclaving, Chemical), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global medical waste management market is expected to reach USD 33.4 billion by 2025

The development of innovative manufacturing techniques in pharmaceuticals, medical devices is growing with rapid pace. The rise in hospitals, multispecialty clinics and diagnostic centers that require large number of inventories for day to day functioning is also leading to generation of more waste. Thus, overall growth in healthcare industry coupled with rising patient population requiring prolong medical and surgical aid is fueling the market growth.

Rapid growth in initiatives by government to support and raise funds in effective waste management is anticipated to drive the market growth. These programs are conducted for creating awareness regarding the importance of systems for proper waste disposal. Additionally, taking steps to set standards and guidelines for the same is anticipated to propel the market growth.

The medical waste management involves high capital investment for managing hazardous by-products and disposal of infectious material. This disposal and recycling processes are associated with release of hazardous gases and compounds which may disturb the ecosystem and are likely to affect the industry growth.

The growing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases coupled with overall growth of healthcare industry is augmenting the market growth

Most of the waste disposal treatments are performed offsite, however, to save cost and holding time, onsite treatment sites are expected to grow over the forecast period

The incineration segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2016 however, other sophisticated non-incineration processes that are ecofriendly are projected to replace traditional incinerators

In 2016, North America dominated the global space with the largest revenue share of over 32.0% owing to growing healthcare industry and development of innovative techniques for disposal of material

Major players competing in the industry include but are not limited to Remondis Medison GmbH; Republic Services, Inc.; Sharp Compliance, Inc.; Stericycle, Inc.; Suez Environment, Inc.; Veolia Environment S.A.; Waste Management, Inc.

