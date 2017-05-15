ARVADA, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- ExeLED Holdings, Inc. ("ExeLED" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: ELED) today announced that it is not engaged in nor has it had contact or discussions with any potential acquirer. There have been no material changes in the business or business prospects of the Company. Management undertakes that the Company will immediately announce any material changes to its business and business prospects.

ABOUT EXELED HOLDINGS, INC.:

ExeLED Holdings, Inc. is focused on acquiring complimentary companies that provide specialized LED lighting solutions to the architecture and interior design markets. Its first wholly owned subsidiary, Énergie LLC, with facilities in Zeeland, Michigan is currently targeting the multi-billion dollar architectural, specification-grade lighting fixture segment of the North American lighting fixture market with innovative, differentiated LED lighting products. The Company is headquartered in Arvada, Colorado.

ExeLED Holdings is continuing to identify other companies that have proven expertise in LED technology for potential acquisition. Targets include:

- Lighting fixture manufacturers that complement the Énergie LLC product offering,

- LED component manufacturers who own solid intellectual property, and

- Internationally recognized consulting firms with experts in the current and future direction of LED technology.

For more information about ExeLED Holdings visit http://www.exeledholdings.com

For Information email IR@exeledholdings.com or contact Investor Relations at 720-361-2060

