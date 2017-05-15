TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Route1 Inc. (OTCQB: ROIUF)(TSX VENTURE: ROI) (the Company or Route1), a world-leader in secure data protection technologies and user authentication for government and enterprise, today announced its first quarter (Q1) financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

In 000s of CAD dollars Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Q1 2016 --------------------------------------------- Revenue Device 30 21 221 51 69 Subscription and Service 1,911 1,865 1,808 1,760 1,648 Other 0 0 2 1 1 --------------------------------------------- Total Revenue 1,941 1,886 2,031 1,812 1,718 Cost of revenue 335 338 448 341 348 --------------------------------------------- Gross profit 1,606 1,548 1,583 1,471 1,370 Operating expenses 1,289 1,356 1,243 1,299 1,332 --------------------------------------------- Operating profit (1) 317 192 340 172 38 Total other expenses 109 101 34 (27) 304 --------------------------------------------- Comprehensive net income 208 91 306 199 (266) --------------------------------------------- 1. Note: Before stock-based compensation Subscription and Services Revenue Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 In CAD dollars 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 ------------------------------------------------- Closing number of subscribers 18,270 17,883 17,344 16,800 16,490 Revenue per subscriber $ 389 $ 388 $ 383 $ 383 $ 367 ------------------------------------------------- Subscriber Revenue (i) $ 1,759 $ 1,702 $ 1,639 $ 1,591 $ 1,496 Service Revenue (i) $ 152 $ 163 $ 169 $ 169 $ 152 ------------------------------------------------- Total Subscription and Service Revenue (i) $ 1,911 $ 1,865 $ 1,808 $ 1,760 $ 1,648 -------------------------------------------------

(i) Note: Figures are in 000s

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation amortization, and stock-based compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) during the first quarter of 2017 amounted to approximately $406,000 compared to $172,000 in Q1 2016.

in 000s of CAD dollars Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Q1 2016 --------------------------------------------- Gross Profit 1,606 1,548 1,583 1,471 1,370 Adjusted EBITDA 406 307 447 278 172 Amortization 89 115 107 106 134 Operating profit before stock based compensation 317 192 340 172 38 ---------------------------------------------

Route1 used cash in operating activities of approximately $1.2 million during Q1 2017 compared with cash used in operating activities of $0.8 million in Q1 2016. As at March 31, 2017, the Company had no bank debt and a cash balance of $0.7 million.

Balance Sheet Extracts Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 In 000s of CAD dollars 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 ------------------------------------------------------ Cash 704 1,946 2,898 3,735 407 1,251 Total current assets 1,890 2,910 3,938 4,765 3,880 2,112 Total current 1,113 2,500 3,555 4,719 3,814 1,948 liabilities Net working capital 777 410 383 46 66 164 Total assets 3,114 4,190 5,230 6,116 5,296 3,656 Bank debt 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total shareholders' 1,904 1,600 1,574 1,296 1,377 1,597 equity ------------------------------------------------------

Route1's cash position is at its highest level during the second quarter of the fiscal year as a direct result of the timing of certain annual enterprise user subscription renewal payments.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will also hold a conference call and web cast to discuss the financial results on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 9 a.m. eastern. Participants should dial 1-888-280-4443 or 1-719-325-2170 at least 10 minutes prior to the conference time of 9 a.m. eastern, pass code 8194201. For those unable to attend the call, a replay will be available after 12 p.m. at 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671, pass code 8194201 until midnight on May 30, 2017. The webcast will be presented live at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=124478.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is a world-leader in secure data protection technologies and user authentication for government and enterprise. Route1 solutions enable the workforce to be more productive and more flexible without compromising system access, data-at-rest, or data-in-use. The Company's suite of patented enterprise security solutions combines best-in-class authentication, data security and secure communications with streamlined administration tools, running on a proven, trusted infrastructure. From mobile access to business continuity to best-in-class full system encryption, Route1 offers the most effective, affordable methods to secure the digital fortress, while meeting or exceeding the highest standards for government and industry. Route1 has Full Authority to Operate from the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of the Navy, the U.S. Department of the Interior, and other government agencies. The Company is also trusted by enterprise security teams in the banking, healthcare, legal and education sectors, among others. With offices in Washington, D.C., Boca Raton, FL and Toronto, Canada, Route1 serves public and private sector clients around the world. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI.

For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

