Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2017) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Robert B. Stebbins has been named General Counsel of the agency.

The General Counsel is the chief legal officer of the agency, providing a variety of legal services to the Commission and staff.

"Bob is an exceptional attorney and counselor, and I know his depth of knowledge and experience managing a wide range of securities-related issues will benefit the SEC," said Chairman Jay Clayton. "I thank Bob for his commitment to serving his country and our agency, and I look forward to his steadfast guidance as the Commission's chief legal officer."

"I have always had a great deal of respect for the SEC's staff and their commitment to the agency's core mission, and I am proud to be part of the team," said Mr. Stebbins. "I look forward to sharing my experience with this talented group of professionals, and I am grateful for this tremendous opportunity."

Mr. Stebbins has practiced law at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP since 1993, first as an associate and beginning in 2001 as a partner. At Willkie, Mr. Stebbins focused on mergers and acquisitions, private equity and venture capital, investment funds, and capital markets transactions. He also advised clients on SEC compliance issues and corporate governance matters.

Mr. Stebbins earned a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and a B.S. from Central Michigan University, where he was an Academic All-American football player. He is a member of the American Bar Association and the New York City Bar Association and is a fellow of the American College of Investment Counsel.