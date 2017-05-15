Asian Animation Industry Report 2017: Studios are Investing in Intellectual Property Protection Mechanisms - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The rapid advancement of computer technology has made computer animation available to the masses. According to this new market research report, the major markets globally are the United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Britain, Korea and Germany. The outsourced computer animation production market is increasingly being tapped by North American and European film and television program producers. The major factors behind outsourcing of animation content to the Asia/Pacific region are the availability of trained skills at lower labor rates.



Much of Asia's animation production since the 1960s has been tied to foreign interests attracted by stable and inexpensive labour supplies. For nearly forty years, western studios have established and maintained production facilities, first in Japan, then in South Korea and Taiwan, and now also in the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and China. The economics of the industry made it feasible for Asia to feed the cartoon world, to the extent that today, about 90% of all American television animation is produced in Asia.

An emerging trend in the Asian animation industry is the increasing focus towards production of local animation content for television as well as production of animated movies. A number of Asian animation studios are giving importance to owning and protecting animation content by investing in intellectual property protection mechanisms.



Report Structure:



Introduction Animation In Asian Societies Establishment Of Local Animation Industry Local Content Productions Successful Business Models Popularity Of Foreign Animation Trends In Animation Production In Asia Animation Co-Productions In Asia Collaboration Among Asian And Foreign Animation Studios Controversies Surrounding Foreign Animation Animation Studios In Asia



