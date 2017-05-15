Technavio analysts forecast the global bug tracking software marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the globalbug tracking softwaremarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

One of the major factors for the global market growth of bug tracking software is the increased spending in software testing processes. Bug tracking software is an integral part of the software testing process. Hence, increased activities in the testing market will also stimulate growth in the global bug tracking software market.

Technavio ICT analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global bug tracking software market:

Advantages associated with the use of bug tracking software

Bug tracking software enables companies to maintain records of issues and the time spent on resolving the issue for some programs. These records are used to resolve and look up future client issues that are common and repetitive. Software developers can focus more on critical areas and spend less time on items of lower priority, such as increasing the productivity of each team member and reducing the number of bugs in programs.

Ishmeet Kaur, a lead enterprise application research analyst at Technavio, says, "Bug tracking software allows team members to own bugs in their program and act accordingly, thereby keeping a tab on personal productivity. Most of the bug tracking software are open source and web-based types. This makes the software easy to install, upgrade, or distribute. These advantages lead to an increased adoption of bug tracking software

Increased use of bug tracking software for identification of bugs in initial stages

One of the major drivers for the growth of the bug tracking software market is the increased use of the software for the identification of bugs and issues in the initial stages of programming. Less time and costs will be required to address the issues if a program is analyzed early for detecting bugs.

"A bug will make its way to production and if it is not addressed or resolved, it will lead to more expenses to patch and resolve the issue. Developers and support teams will be required to spend more time fixing the bug, thus leading to customer dissatisfaction," adds Ishmeet.

Affordable bug tracking software

The vendors in the market offer affordable bug tracking software. For instance, Atlassian offers cloud bug tracking software, JIRA Software for USD 10 per month up to 10 users and USD 75 per month for more than 10 users. They also have annual subscription plan for JIRA Software. JetBrains offer cloud based bug tracking software, YouTrack for USD 20 per month for 15 users and for USD 75 per month for 25 users with storage limits of 10GB in both plans.

Top vendors:

Atlassian

IBM

JetBrains

Zoho Corporation

