sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 16.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,266 Euro		-0,008
-2,92 %
WKN: A14NH2 ISIN: US0537341093 Ticker-Symbol: VG2 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVINGER INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AVINGER INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
15.05.2017 | 23:45
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces an Investigation of Avinger, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces that it is investigating claims against Avinger, Inc. ("Avinger" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AVGR) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you purchased shares of Avinger and want more information, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esquire, of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone: (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

On January 30, 2015, Avinger had its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") at $13 per share. On July 12, 2016, the Company announced second quarter revenue and lowered its sales guidance for 2016 from $25-30 million to $19-23 million, due in part to lower than anticipated sales of its Pantheris device. When this information was announced, Avinger's stock price plunged nearly 40%, from $11.43 per share to $6.89 per share. Avinger stock has continued to decline. On May 3,2017, the stock closed at $0.57 per share, a decline of over 95% from the IPO price.

If you have any questions concerning this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone: (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

Contact

Joon M. Khang, Esq.
Telephone: 949-419-3834
Facsimile: 949-225-4474
joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE