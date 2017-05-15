SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces an Investigation of Avinger, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces that it is investigating claims against Avinger, Inc. ("Avinger" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AVGR) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you purchased shares of Avinger and want more information, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esquire, of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone: (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

On January 30, 2015, Avinger had its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") at $13 per share. On July 12, 2016, the Company announced second quarter revenue and lowered its sales guidance for 2016 from $25-30 million to $19-23 million, due in part to lower than anticipated sales of its Pantheris device. When this information was announced, Avinger's stock price plunged nearly 40%, from $11.43 per share to $6.89 per share. Avinger stock has continued to decline. On May 3,2017, the stock closed at $0.57 per share, a decline of over 95% from the IPO price.

