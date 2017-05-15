LookSmart Group, Inc.: LookSmart Achieves Q1 2017 EPS of $0.51 on 110% Year-Over-Year Quarterly Revenue Growth

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / LookSmart Group Inc. (www.looksmart.com and www.looksmart.net) (OTC PINK: LKST) filed its quarterly report on Monday, May 15, 2017. Revenues for the first quarter in 2017 grew 110% to $2.1 million from the same period in 2016. Net income for the quarter ending March 31, 2017 was $29,000, which equates to $0.51 per share.

During the quarter, LookSmart launched an advertising product for Automotive Conquest Sales for the automotive dealer industry. LookSmart also launched a C-suite dashboard product which is the only dashboard that aggregates disparate data from apps, files, emails, legacy systems and any sources into a familiar spreadsheet or customizable workspace for speedy decision-making.

The LookSmart ad network operates in a large programmatic online advertising ecosystem serving ads that target user queries on partner sites.

In addition, Looksmart, under its "Clickable" and "Syncapse" brands, allows customers to manage paid, owned and earned media by providing a suite of solutions for social media marketers that include publishing, monitoring, data storage, compliance, management, ad placement and analytics. Under the "Clickable" brand, Clickable (www.clickable.com) is the only platform we know of that can listen from and push to unlimited number of channels simultaneously. Multinational brands, fast food and car service franchise chains use our platform to manage the social media and ratings of thousands of their franchisees and corporate owned locations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements related to our expectations related to cost savings and the use of management time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "anticipate," "confident," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will," and other similar terms. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, actual results and future events could differ materially from those projected, and we caution stockholders not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Risks and uncertainties exist related to the Company and its business due to a number of factors, including the statements under "Risk Factors" contained in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We intend these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the date of this press release and undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in our expectations, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations Departmentir@looksmart.net

SOURCE: LookSmart Group Inc.