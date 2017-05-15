Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit has been Filed against Sunrun Inc. (RUN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) securities between September 10, 2015 and May 3, 2017 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until July 3, 2017 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On May 3, 2017, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") is investigating whether Sunrun "adequately disclosed how many customers have canceled contracts after signing up for a home solar-energy system." The article stated that the SEC "recently issued a subpoena to Sunrun and interviewed current and former employees about the adequacy of its disclosures on account cancellations." The article added that the customer cancellation figure at Sunrun "grew to be as high as 40% earlier this year" and that "increase in cancellations caused Sunrun to halve its growth expectations in 2016 from 80% to 40%." Following this news, Sunrun shares fell $0.46 per share, or 8.83%, to close at $4.75 on May 3, 2017.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sunrun securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased prior to the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Sunrun lawsuit, please go to www.bespc.com/sunrun-inc. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

