Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit has been Filed against ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (IMUC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (NYSE: IMUC) securities between May 1, 2012 and December 11, 2013 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until June 30, 2017 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that ImmunoCellular retained Lidingo Holdings, LLC to publish promotional articles designed to unlawfully promote the Company. As a result of this misconduct, the market was led to believe that ImmunoCellular's clinical studies for its product candidate ICT-107 were going well, and the Company's share price was artificially inflated.

On April 10, 2017, the Securities & Exchange Commission announced enforcement actions against numerous individuals and entities, including ImmunoCellular, which had engaged in stock promotion schemes. Following this news, ImmunoCellular shares fell $0.13, or over 4.8%, to close at $2.57 on April 11, 2017.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ImmunoCellular securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased prior to the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the ImmunoCellular lawsuit, please go to www.bespc.com/imuc. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

