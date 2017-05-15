Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE). Our investigation concerns whether DXP has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 11, 2017, DXP filed a Form NT 10-Q with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, stating that the Company would postpone the filing of its Quarterly Report for the three months ended March 31, 2017. DXP attributed the delay to the resignation of DXP's director of tax at the end of 2016 and the resignation of DXP's manager of public reporting in March 2017. Following this news, DXP shares fell $1.69 per share, or 4.9%, to close at $32.80 on May 12, 2017.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DXP securities and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into DXP, please go to www.bespc.com/dxpe. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

