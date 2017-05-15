Global $25 Billion Dermatology Devices (Imaging, Dermatoscopes, Light Therapy, Lasers, Liposuction) Market Analysis And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Dermatology Devices Market Analysis By Type (Imaging, Dermatoscopes, Light Therapy, Lasers, Liposuction), By Application (Skin Cancer, Hair Removal, Acne, Wrinkle Removal, Fat Removal, Pigmented Lesion Removal), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global dermatology devices market is expected to reach a value of USD 25.7 billion by 2025

Dermatology devices are expected to grow at a faster rate due to rising concern amongst people regarding esthetics. This has led to rising awareness about various types of esthetic procedures used for treating hair- and skin-related disorders. Primarily, women suffer from these disorders. Hence, they are considered as the highest revenue generators for the market.

Incidence of skin disorders is continuously rising amongst people owing to their irregular lifestyle and food habits. Skin disorders such as psoriasis, acne, eczema, and skin lesions are some of the common skin ailments amongst people. Melanoma is a life-threatening skin cancer, which often results due to these skin disorders. Dermatology diagnostic devices help in the early diagnosis of such deadly cancerous diseases.

Obesity has become one of the major issues for both the male and female population. Hence, fat removal procedures are being highly adopted. Liposuction is considered as an effective treatment for obese people. Moreover, the geriatric population is also highly concerned about their esthetic appearance. In order to enhance their esthetic appeal, they go for skin tightening and wrinkle removal procedures. In addition, technological advancements in laser treatments are continuously growing for dermatology devices market, which is making it a lucrative field for people concerned with esthetics.

Further key findings from the study suggest:



Imaging devices dominated the market in 2015 due to high incidence of skin cancer and technological advancements in related products

Light therapy devices held the largest market share in 2015 due to its wide usability by dermatologists for skin lesion treatment

Skin cancer diagnosis was the highest revenue generator segment in 2015 owing to the high prevalence of skin cancer, particularly, melanoma

Vascular and pigmented lesion removal dominated the market in 2015 due to the high susceptibility of vascular lesion leading to skin tumor

Acne, psoriasis, and tattoo removal is expected to gain lucrative growth over the forecast period due to growing number of people experiencing acne related problems

North America dominated in 2015 owing to the high penetration of light therapy and laser-based instruments in the field of dermatology devices and skin rejuvenation

