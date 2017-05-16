sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit has been Filed against Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (INSY) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) securities between February 23, 2016 and March 15, 2017 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until May 16, 2017, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On March 15, 2017, Insys disclosed that it would delay the release of its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016 in order to complete an independent review of the Company's processes related to sales allowances and extended payment terms. The company further disclosed that the review could result in a reduction of 2015 net revenue and pre-tax income.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that (1) Insys overstated its 2015 net revenue; (2) Insys misstated its sales allowances for 2016; and (3) the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Insys securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased prior to the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Insys lawsuit, please go to http://www.bespc.com/Insys-Therapeutics. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

SOURCE: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


