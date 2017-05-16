Global Animation Industry Report 2017: Driven by an Increase in Broadcasting Hours by Cable & Satellite TV - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Animation Industry 2017: Strategies Trends & Opportunities" report to their offering.

The report, titled Global Animation Industry 2017: Strategies Trends & Opportunities, has identified the animation industry as one of the world's fastest growing industries. The growth is the result of rising demand for animated entertainment due to the increase in broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV along with the growing popularity of the Internet.

The global animation industry was worth USD 244 billion in 2015, with the majority of segments growing at a rate of 5% YOY. According to the report, the leading markets are the United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Britain, Korea and Germany.

As co-production has increased, animation studios in China and India have become popular co-production partners of studios in Europe, Japan, and North America. From the point of view of the major studios, co-production can provide flexibility while working with small studios and bring new and fresh creativity from other countries.



Report Structure:



1. Global Animation Industry



2. Animation Segments



3. Forecasting Animation Content Demand



4. Emerging Trends & Future Developments For The Global Animation Industry



5. Analysis Of Key Players In 3D Animation Software Market



6. Animation Content Creation



7. Audience Dynamics



8. Economics Of Animation



9. Guidelines For Setting Up An Animation Studio



10. Managing An Animation Studio



11. Animation Content Outsourcing



12. Animation Industry In Europe



13. Animation Industry In USA



14. Asian Animation Industry



15 Animation Industry In The Middle East



16. Animation Industry in Latin America

