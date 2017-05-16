

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on May 2, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, the RBA left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at the record low of 1.50 percent.



Australia also will see April figures for new motor vehicle sales; in March, sales were up 1.9 percent on month and down 3.0 percent on year.



Japan will release March results for its tertiary industry index, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.1 percent on month following the 0.2 percent gain in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX