Atlantica Yield plc: Atlantica Yield Reports First Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Atlantica Yield Reports First Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Net loss for the quarter attributable to the Company of $11.8 million compared to $26.0 million loss in the first quarter of 2016

Further Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates [1] (#_ftn1) increased by 7% to $165.0 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared with $154.9 million in the same quarter of 2016

Excellent cash available for distribution ("CAFD") [2] (#_ftn2) of $60.9 million in the quarter compared to $18.7 million in the first quarter of 2016

Quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share declared by the Board of Directors

May 15, 2017 - Atlantica Yield plc ("ABY"), the sustainable total return company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, reported solid financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2017.Â Further Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates[1] amounted to $165.0 million representing a 7% increase compared to the same quarter in 2016 despite lower than expected solar radiation in the Southwest of the United States.Â Further Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 83.3% from 75% as compared to the first quarter of 2016.

Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $86.4 million, in line with $84.5 million in the first quarter of 2016. Cash Available for Distribution ("CAFD") generation was excellent in the first quarter, reaching $60.9 million ($18.7 million on the first quarter of 2016). Â

Highlights

Â Three-month period ended

March 31, (in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2017 Â 2016 Revenue $Â 198,146 Â $Â 206,376 Loss for the period attributable to the Company Â (11,769) Â Â (26,006) Further Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates[3] (#_ftn3) Â $Â 165,049 Â $Â 154,879 Net cash provided by operating activities Â 86,372 Â Â 84,499 CAFD[4] (#_ftn4) $Â 60,872 Â $Â 18,736

Key Performance IndicatorsÂ

Â Â Three-month period ended March 31, Â 2017 Â 2016 Renewable energy Â Â Â MW in operation[5] (#_ftn5) 1,442 Â 1,441 GWh produced[6] (#_ftn6) 460 Â 514 Conventional power Â Â Â MW in operation5 300 Â 300 GWh produced[7] (#_ftn7) 591 Â 529 Availability(%)[8] (#_ftn8) 99.8% Â 87.5% Electric transmission lines Â Â Â Miles in operation 1,099 Â 1,099 Availability(%)8 94.4% Â 99.9% Water Â Â Â Mft3 in operation 10.5 Â 10.5 Availability (%)8 102.5% Â 101.5%

Segment Results

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended Â

March 31, Â 2017 Â 2016 Â Revenue by Geography Â Â Â Â North America $Â Â 60,952 Â $Â Â 65,232 Â South America 28,527 Â 29,008 Â EMEA 108,667 Â 112,136 Â Total revenue $Â Â 198,146 Â $Â Â 206,376 Â Â Â Â Â Â Further Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates by Geography Â Â Â Â North America $Â Â 54,753 Â $Â 51,212 Â South America 33,757 Â 24,062 Â EMEA 76,539 Â 79,605 Â Total Further Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates $Â Â 165,049 Â $Â Â 154,879 Â Â Â Â Â



(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended

March 31, Â Â 2017 Â 2016 Â Revenue by business sector Â Â Â Â Renewable energy $Â 137,664 Â $Â 141,166 Â Conventional power 29,800 Â 35,179 Â Electric transmission lines 24,165 Â 23,530 Â Water 6,517 Â 6,501 Â Total revenue $Â Â 198,146 Â $Â 206,376 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â



Further Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates by business sector Â Â Â Â Renewable energy $Â 102,625 Â $Â 102,170 Â Conventional power 26,716 Â 27,079 Â Electric transmission lines 30,459 Â 19,410 Â Water 5,249 Â 6,220 Â Total Further Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates $Â 165,049 Â $Â Â 154,879 Â

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2017, revenue amounted to $198.1 million representing a 4% decrease in comparison with the revenue generated in the first quarter of 2016.Â The decrease was due, in part to translation differences driven by the depreciation of Euro against US dollar, with no impact on cash generation since we hedge the net cash we receive from our euro denominated-assets. The decrease was also due to the lower production at Kaxu, our solar plant in South Africa which experienced technical problems at the end of 2016. In our wind assets, which represent a very small portion of the portfolio, we continue to see low wind resource.Â

The rest of the assets have performed ahead or in line with expectations. As such, revenues and production generated by our solar assets in the United States in the first quarter of 2017 increased as compared to the first quarter of 2016, despite lower levels of solar radiation in California and Arizona. In Spain, our solar plants continued to deliver solid results, with higher levels of production and revenues compared with the first quarter of 2016. Â

Our availability-based assets continue to deliver solid performance. Â ACT, our cogeneration plant in Mexico, has maintained its strong levels of availability, production and cash generation. Finally, our transmission and water assets delivered very stable levels of revenue and Further Adjusted EBITDA.

Events During the First Quarter

In February 2017, we successfully refinanced part of our corporate debt by signing a note facility (the "Note Issuance Facility ") with a group of funds managed by Westbourne Capital, an Australian infrastructure investor for a total amount of â‚¬275 million (approximately $293 million).Â With this new financing, we evenly staggered the maturity of the new notes in a manner than each of the three notes of approximately â‚¬92 million matures in 2022, 2023 and 2024.Â We have fixed the interest rate to 5.5% via an interest rate swap.Â The Note Issuance Facility provides a natural hedge for the cash distributions we receive from our assets in Spain.

In addition, in the first quarter of 2017, we completed the acquisition of a 12.5% stake in a 114-mile transmission line which will connect California and Arizona. The asset will receive a FERC regulated rate of return, and is currently under development, with COD expected in 2020. We expect our total investment to be up to $10 million in the coming three years and we have a right to acquire an additional 12.5% interest in the asset.Â

Finally, in March 2017, we have obtained a waiver in Kaxu which waives any past potential cross-default with Abengoa in the project finance agreement and allows reduction of ownership by Abengoa below the 35% threshold.

Liquidity and Debt

Our total liquidity as of March 31, 2017 represents $673.7 million and consists of $589.4 million of consolidated cash and cash equivalents, of which $102.0 million was available at the Atlantica corporate level and $84.3 million of cash classified as short-term financial investments at the project level. If we adjust cash for the sale of Abengoa's New Money 1 Tradable Notes[9] (#_ftn9) closed in early April for $44.9 million, total liquidity amounts to $718.6 million, of which $146.9 million was available at the corporate level.

As of March 31, 2017, net project debt amounted to $4,922.9 million and net corporate debt amounted to $565.9 million.Â The net corporate debt / CAFD pre-corporate debt service ratio[10] (#_ftn10) improved to 2.6x compared to 2.7x as of December 31, 2016 and is significantly below our stated target of 3x.

Net project debt is calculated as long-term project debt plus short-term project debt minus cash and cash equivalents at the project level. Net corporate debt is calculated as long-term corporate debt plus short-term corporate debt minus cash and cash equivalents at Atlantica Yield corporate level.

On May 12, 2017 Standard & Poors upgraded Atlantica Yield to BB- with Stable Outlook. Senior secured debt rating was raised to BB+. With this, S&P acknowledges the progress we have achieved on the separation from Abengoa, obtaining a majority of the waivers for cross-default and change of ownership provisions cointained in certain of our project finance agreements. S&P also values positively the refinancing of our corporate debt mentioned above, with maturities extended until 2024.

Dividend

On May 12, 2017, our Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.25 per share. This dividend is expected to be paid on or about June 15, 2017 to shareholders of record as of May 31, 2017. The Board has decided to remain prudent this quarter and we expect to increase dividends as the last remaining waivers and forbearances are secured.

Details of the Results Presentation Conference

Atlantica Yield's CEO, Santiago Seage, and its CFO, Francisco Martinez-Davis, will hold a conference call today, May 15, at 4:30 pm EST.

In order to access the conference call participants should dial: +1 866 388 1927 (US) / Â + 44 (0) 207 750 9908 (UK). A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Atlantica Yield's website. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes earlier in order to register for the live webcast and download any necessary audio software.

Additionally, Atlantica YieldÂ¡s management is in New York this week to meet with investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding our future financial position and results of operations, our strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, future developments in the markets in which we operate or are seeking to operate or anticipated regulatory changes in the markets in which we operate or intend to operate. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "is likely to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "projected," "should" or "will" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions or terminology. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are not guarantees of future performance and are based on numerous assumptions. Our actual results of operations, financial condition and the development of events may differ materially from (and be more negative than) those made in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements.

Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others: difficult conditions in the global economy and in the global market and uncertainties in emerging markets where we have international operations; changes in government regulations providing incentives and subsidies for renewable energy; political, social and macroeconomic risks relating to the United Kingdom's potential exit from the European Union; changes in general economic, political, governmental and business conditions globally and in the countries in which we do business; Decreases in government expenditure budgets, reductions in government subsidies or adverse changes in laws and regulations affecting our businesses and growth plan; challenges in achieving growth and making acquisitions due to our dividend policy; inability to identify and/or consummate future acquisitions, whether the Abengoa ROFO Assets or otherwise, on favorable terms or at all; our ability to identify and reach an agreement with new sponsors or partners similar to the ROFO Agreement with Abengoa; legal challenges to regulations, subsidies and incentives that support renewable energy sources; extensive governmental regulation in a number of different jurisdictions, including stringent environmental regulation; increases in the cost of energy and gas, which could increase our operating costs; counterparty credit risk and failure of counterparties to our offtake agreements to fulfill their obligations; inability to replace expiring or terminated offtake agreements with similar agreements; new technology or changes in industry standards; inability to manage exposure to credit, interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, supply and commodity price risks; reliance on third-party contractors and suppliers; Risks associated with acquisitions and investments; deviations from our investment criteria for future acquisitions and investments; failure to maintain safe work environments; effects of catastrophes, natural disasters, adverse weather conditions, climate change, unexpected geological or other physical conditions, criminal or terrorist acts or cyber-attacks at one or more of our plants; Insufficient insurance coverage and increases in insurance cost; litigation and other legal proceedings including claims due to Abengoa's restructuring process; reputational risk, including damage to the reputation of Abengoa; the loss of one or more of our executive officers; Failure of information technology on which we rely to run our business; revocation or termination of our concession agreements or power purchase agreements; lowering of revenues in Spain that are mainly defined by regulation; Inability to adjust regulated tariffs or fixed-rate arrangements as a result of fluctuations in prices of raw materials, exchange rates, labor and subcontractor costs; changes to national and international law and policies that support renewable energy resources; our receipt of dividends from our exchangeable preferred equity investment in ACBH in the context of the ongoing proceedings in ACBH in Brazil; lack of electric transmission capacity and potential upgrade costs to the electric transmission grid; disruptions in our operations as a result of our not owning the land on which our assets are located; risks associated with maintenance, expansion and refurbishment of electric generation facilities; failure of our assets to perform as expected; Failure to receive dividends from all project and investments; variations in meteorological conditions; disruption of the fuel supplies necessary to generate power at our conventional generation facilities; deterioration in Abengoa's financial condition and the outcome of Abengoa's ongoing proceedings under the ongoing restructuring process and the outcome of the ongoing proceedings in ACBH in Brazil; abengoa's ability to meet its obligations under our agreements with Abengoa, to comply with past representations, commitments and potential liabilities linked to the time when Abengoa owned the assets, potential clawback of transactions with Abengoa, and other risks related to Abengoa; failure to meet certain covenants under our financing arrangements; failure to obtain pending waivers in relation to the minimum ownership by Abengoa and the cross-default provisions contained in some of our project financing agreements; failure of Abengoa to maintain existing guarantees and letters of credit under the Financial Support Agreement; failure of Abengoa to complete the restructuring process and comply with its obligations under the agreement reached between Abengoa and us in relation to our preferred equity investment in ACBH; uncertainty regarding the fair value of the non-contingent credit recognized by Abengoa in the agreement reached between Abengoa and us in relation to our preferred equity investment in ACBH and uncertainty regarding the ability to recover this amount at maturity; Our ability to consummate future acquisitions from Abengoa; changes in our tax position and greater than expected tax liability; Impact on the stock price of the Company of the sale by Abengoa of its stake in the Company; and technical failure, design errors or faulty operation of our assets not covered by guarantees or insurance. Furthermore, any dividends are subject to available capital, market conditions, and compliance with associated laws and regulations. These factors should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect Atlantica Yield's future results included in Atlantica Yield's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Atlantica Yield undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that they and other similar measures are widely used by certain investors, securities analysts and other interested parties as supplemental measures of performance and liquidity. The non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are not measurements of our performance or liquidity under IFRS as issued by the IASB and should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit or profit for the year or any other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB or any other generally accepted accounting principles or as alternatives to cash flow from operating, investing or financing activities.

We define Further Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates as profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the Company, after adding back loss/(profit) attributable to non-controlling interest from continued operations, income tax, share of profit/(loss) of associates carried under the equity method, finance expense net, depreciation, amortization and impairment charges, and dividends received from the preferred equity investment in ACBH.

Our management believes Further Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates is useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because it provides them with an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods. This measure is widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired. Further Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates is also used by management as a measure of liquidity.

Our management uses Further Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates as a measure of operating performance to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis and to readily view operating trends, as a measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations, and in communications with our Board of Directors, shareholders, creditors, analysts and investors concerning our financial performance.

We define Cash Available For Distribution as cash distributions received by the Company from its subsidiaries minus all cash expenses of the Company, including debt service and general and administrative expenses. Management believes cash available for distribution is a relevant supplemental measure of the Company's ability to earn and distribute cash returns to investors.

We believe cash available for distribution is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because securities analysts and other interested parties use such calculations as a measure of our ability to make quarterly distributions. In addition, cash available for distribution is used by our management team for determining future acquisitions and managing our growth.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Â For the three-month period ended March 31,



Â Â Â 2017 Â Â 2016 Â Â Revenue Â $Â 198,146 Â Â Â $Â 206,376 Â Â Other operating income 14,992 Â Â 14,824 Â Â Raw materials and consumables used (1,076) Â Â (7,375) Â Â Employee benefit expenses (4,080) Â Â (2,254) Â Â Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges (76,876) Â Â (77,160) Â Â Other operating expenses (54,415) Â Â (59,024) Â Operating profit $Â 76,691 Â Â $Â 75,387 Â Â Financial income 320 Â Â 67 Â Â Financial expense (101,039) Â Â (98,849) Â Â Net exchange differences 141 Â Â (2,569) Â Â Other financial income/(expense), net 4,278 Â Â (2,190) Â Financial expense, net $Â (96,300) Â Â $Â (103,541) Â Share of profit/(loss) of associates carried under the equity method 702 Â Â 1,915 Â Profit/(loss) before income tax $Â (18,907) Â Â $Â (26,239) Â Â Income tax 4,500 Â Â 3,599 Â Profit/(loss) for the period $Â (14,407) Â Â $Â (22,640) Â Loss/(profit) attributable to non-controlling interests 2.638 Â Â (3,366) Â Profit((loss) for the period attributable to the Company $Â (11,769) Â Â $Â (26,006) Â Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands) 100,217 Â Â 100,217 Â Basic earnings per share attributable to Atlantica Yield plc (U.S. dollar per share) $Â (0.12) Â Â $Â (0.26) Â

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Assets As of March 31,

Â 2017 Â As of December 31, 2016 Non-current assets Â Â Â Â Contracted concessional assets $Â 8,909,158 Â $Â 8,924,272 Â Investments carried under the equity method 55,711 Â 55,009 Â Financial investments 39,029 Â 69,773 Â Deferred tax assets 209,350 Â 202,891 Total non-current assets $Â 9,213,248 Â Â $Â 9,251,945 Current assets Â Â Â Â Inventories 16,160 Â 15,384 Â Clients and other receivables 214,127 Â 207,621 Â Financial investments 298,860 Â 228,038 Â Cash and cash equivalents 589,392 Â 594,811 Total current assets $Â 1,118,539 Â Â $Â 1,045,854 Total assets $Â 10,331,787 Â Â $Â 10,297,799

Equity and liabilities Â Â Â Â Share capital Â $Â 10,022 Â Â $Â 10,022 Â Parent company reserves 2,243,403 Â 2,268,457 Â Other reserves 60,383 Â 52,797 Â Accumulated currency translation differences (120,327) Â (133,150) Â Retained Earnings (377,179) Â (365,410) Â Non-controlling interest 124,592 Â 126,395 Total equity Â $Â 1,940,894 Â $Â 1,959,111 Non-current liabilities Â Â Â Â Long-term corporate debt $Â 660,525 Â $Â 376,340 Â Long-term project debt 5,071,537 Â 4,629,184 Â Grants and other liabilities 1,602,639 Â 1,612,045 Â Related parties 103,772 Â 101,750 Â Derivative liabilities 345,359 Â 349,266 Â Deferred tax liabilities 97,236 Â 95,037 Total non-current liabilities Â $Â Â 7,881,068 Â $Â 7,163,622 Current liabilities Â Â Â Â Short-term corporate debt 7,397 Â 291,861 Â Short-term project debt 338,712 Â 701,283 Â Trade payables and other current liabilities 149,264 Â 160,505 Â Income and other tax payables 14,452 Â 21,417 Total current liabilities Â $Â 509,825 Â Â $Â 1,175,066 Total equity and liabilities Â $Â 10,331,787 Â Â $Â 10,297,799

Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Â Â Three-month period ended March 31, Â 2017 Â Â 2016 Â Profit/(loss) for the period (14,407) Â (22,640) Â Financial expense and non-monetary adjustments 156,090 Â 154,262 Â Profit for the period adjusted by financial expense and non-monetary adjustments $Â 141,683 Â $Â 131,622 Â Â Â Â Â Â Variations in working capital (28,701) Â (19,510) Â Net interest and income tax paid (26,610) Â (27,613) Â Net cash provided by operating activities $Â Â 86,372 Â $Â 84.499 Â Â Â Â Â Â Investment in contracted concessional assets (1.819) Â (5,038) Â Other non-current assets/liabilities (13,363) Â (15,614) Â Acquisitions of subsidiaries - Â (19,071) Â Other investments (43,629) Â - Â Net cash used in investing activities $Â Â (58,811) Â $Â (39,723) Â Â Â Â Â Â Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities $Â Â (36,194) Â $Â 639 Â Â Â Â Â Â Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $Â Â (8,633) Â $Â 45,515 Â Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 594,811 Â 514,712 Â Translation differences in cash or cash equivalent 3,214 Â 14,661 Â Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ Â 589,392 Â $Â 574,788 Â

Reconciliation of Further Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates to Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the company

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended March 31, Â Â 2017 Â Â 2016 Â Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the Company $Â (11,769) Â Â $Â (26,006) Â Profit attributable to non-controlling interest (2.638) Â Â 3,366 Â Income tax (4,500) Â Â (3,599) Â Share of loss/(profit) of associates carried under the equity method (702) Â Â (1,915) Â Financial expense, net 96,300 Â Â 103,541 Â Operating profit $Â 76,691 Â Â $Â 75,387 Â Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 76,876 Â Â 77,160 Â Dividend from exchangeable preferred equity investment in ACBH 10,383 Â Â - Â Further Adjusted EBITDA $Â 163,950 Â Â $Â 152,547 Â Atlantica Yield's pro-rata share of EBITDA from Unconsolidated Affiliates 1,100 Â Â 2,332 Â Further Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates $Â 165,049 Â Â $Â 154,879 Â

Reconciliation of Further Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates to net cash provided by operating activities

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended March 31, Â 2017 Â 2016 Net cash provided by operating activities $Â 86,372 Â $Â 84,499 Net interest and income tax paid 26,610 Â 27,613 Variations in working capital 28,701 Â 19,510 Other non-cash adjustments and other 22.267 Â 20,925 Further Adjusted EBITDA $Â 163,950 Â $Â 152,547 Atlantica Yield's pro-rata share of EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates Â



1,100 Â Â



2,332 Further Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates $Â 165,049 Â $Â 154,879

Â Â Cash Available For Distribution Reconciliation (Historical)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended March 31, Â Â 2017 Â Â 2016 Â Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the Company $Â (11,769) Â Â $Â (26,006) Â Profit attributable to non-controlling interest (2.638) Â Â 3,366 Â Income tax (4,500) Â Â (3,599) Â Share of loss/(profit) of associates carried under the equity method (702) Â Â (1,915) Â Financial expense, net 96,300 Â Â 103,541 Â Operating profit $Â 76,691 Â Â $Â Â 75,387 Â Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 76,876 Â Â 77,160 Â Dividend from exchangeable preferred equity investment in ACBH 10,383 Â Â - Â Atlantica Yield's pro-rata share of EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates 1,100 Â Â 2,332 Â Further Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates $Â 165,049 Â Â $Â 154,879 Â Atlantica Yield's pro-rata share of EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates Â



(1,100) Â Â Â



(2,332) Â Dividends from equity method investments - Â Â - Â Non-monetary items (12,025) Â Â (18,356) Â Interest and income tax paid (26,610) Â Â (27,613) Â Principal amortization of indebtedness (21,522) Â Â (14,254) Â Deposits into/ withdrawals from restricted accounts 7,557 Â Â (34,155) Â Change in non-restricted cash at project level (27,293) Â Â (41,090) Â Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - Â Â - Â Changes in other assets and liabilities (23,184) Â Â (13,237) Â ATN2 refinancing - Â Â 14,893 Â Cash Available For Distribution[11] (#_ftn11) $Â 60,872 Â Â $Â Â 18,736 Â

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc is a total return company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, power generation, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlanticayield.com (http://www.atlanticayield.com)).Â

Chief Financial Officer

Francisco Martinez-Davis

E Â ir@atlanticayield.com



Â Investor Relations & Communication

Leire Perez

E Â ir@atlanticayield.com

TÂ +44 20 3499 0465Â



[1] (#_ftnref1) Further Adjusted EBITDA includes our share in EBITDA of unconsolidated affiliates and the dividend from our preferred equity investment in Brazil or its compensation (see reconciliation on page 14). [2] (#_ftnref2) CAFD includes $10.4 million of ACBH dividend compensation in the three-month period ended March 31, 2017 and $14.7 million of one-time impact of a partial refinancing of ATN2 in the three-month period ended March 31, 2016.

