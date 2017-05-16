Global Propylene Glycol Market Forecasts 2017-2021: Growing Opportunities in Emerging Economies Such as China and India - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Propylene Glycol Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The global propylene glycol market was valued at USD 3.47 Billion in 2016, and is projected to reach USD 4.60 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2016 to 2021

Growing automotive industry in Asia-Pacific and eco-friendly production process of bio-based propylene glycol are expected drive the market during the forecast period.



The major factors restraining the growth of the global propylene glycol market is maturity of petroleum-based propylene glycol. Propylene glycol is a petrochemical that does not differ in grades or specifications between manufacturers (except industrial and USP). Industrial grade propylene glycol is used as a feedstock to manufacture other chemicals; hence it acts as a base feed with little modification at the time of application.



This gives manufacturers very little scope for product differentiation.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Propylene Glycol Market (2016-2021)

4.2 Propylene Glycol Market, By Region

4.3 Propylene Glycol Market in Asia-Pacific, By Country and Application

4.4 Propylene Glycol Market Size, By Application, 2016 vs 2021



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Usp/Ep Grade

5.1.2 Industrial Grade

5.2 Evolution

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Impact Analysis for Short, Medium, and Long Term

5.3.2 Drivers

5.3.2.1 Petroleum-Based PG

5.3.2.1.1 Growing Demand From Asia-Pacific Region

5.3.2.2 Bio-Based PG

5.3.2.2.1 Eco-Friendly Production Process

5.3.3 Restraints

5.3.3.1 Petroleum-Based PG

5.3.3.1.1 Maturity of the Product

5.3.3.1.2 Industries Switching to Bio-Based PG

5.3.3.2 Bio-Based PG

5.3.3.2.1 Huge Investment in R&D

5.3.4 Opportunities

5.3.4.1 Petroleum-Based PG

5.3.4.1.1 Growing Opportunities in Emerging Economies Such as China and India

5.3.4.2 Bio-Based PG

5.3.4.2.1 Rising Demand for Bio-Based PG in Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Application

5.3.5 Challenges

5.3.5.1 Petroleum-Based PG

5.3.5.1.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Costs

5.4 Raw Material Analysis

5.4.1 Propylene

5.4.2 Glycerin

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6 Industry Outlook

5.6.1 Automotive Industry

5.6.2 Construction Industry



6 Propylene Glycol Market, By Source

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Petroleum-Based PG Segment Accounted for the Largest Share

6.2 Petroleum-Based PG

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific is the Largest Consmuer of Petroleum-Based PG

6.2.2 Propylene Oxide

6.3 Bio-Based PG

6.3.1 Increased Use in Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Applications is Driving the Bio-Based PG Market

6.3.2 Glycerin

6.3.3 Sorbitol



7 Propylene Glycol Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Revenue Pocket Matrix, By Application

7.3 Unsaturated Polyester Resin

7.3.1 Reinforced Thermoset

7.3.1.1 Reinforced Plastic Laminates

7.3.1.2 Sheet Molding Compounds

7.3.1.3 Electrical Components

7.3.2 Non-Reinforced Thermoset

7.3.2.1 Synthetic Marble Casting

7.3.2.2 Gel Coats

7.4 Food, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

7.4.1 Dental Care

7.4.2 Skin Care

7.4.3 Therapentic Drugs and Medicines

7.4.4 Dairies

7.5 Antifreeze & Functional Fluids

7.5.1 Automotive Coolants

7.5.2 Hydraulic & Brake Fluid

7.5.3 Aircraft Deicing Fluid

7.5.4 Heat Transfer Fluid

7.6 Liquid Detergents

7.6.1 Household & Dishwashing

7.6.2 Industrial Soaps & Cleaning Fluids

7.7 Plasticizers

7.7.1 Cellophane Film

7.7.2 Phenolic Resin

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Asia-Pacifc to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period



8 Propylene Glycol Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Revenue Pocket Matrix, By End-Use Industry

8.2 Transportation

8.2.1 Well-Established Automotive End-Use Industry to Drive the Propylene Glycol Market in Europe

8.2.2 Automotive

8.2.3 Aerospace

8.2.4 Marine

8.3 Building & Construction

8.3.1 Construction Industry of India and Indonesia to Drive the Propylene Glycol Market

8.4 Paharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

8.4.1 Growing Pharmaceuticals & Comsetics Industry is Fuelling the Growth of the Market

8.5 Food & Beverage

8.5.1 Rising Consumption of Processed Food to Drive the Propylene Glycol Market Between 2016 and 2021

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Europe Accounted for the Second-Largest Market Share in Other End-Use Industries



9 Propylene Glycol Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



Adeka Corporation ( Japan )

) Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arrow Chemical Group Corp. ( China )

) Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) BASF SE

Chaoyang Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.)

Dongying Hi-Tech Spring Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Golden Dyechem ( India )

) Haike Chemical Group ( China )

) Helm AG ( Germany )

) Huntsman Corporation

Ineos Oxide ( Switzerland )

) Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.

Manali Petrochemicals Limited ( India )

) Oleon Nv ( Belgium )

) Other Key Market Players

Oxyde Belgium B.V. ( Belgium )

) Qingdao Shida Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Royal Dutch Shell PLC.

SKC Co., Ltd.

Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd ( China )

) Temix International S.R.L.

The DOW Chemical Company

Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Trinternational, Inc. (U.S.)

