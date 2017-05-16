GlyEco, Inc.: GlyEco Reports First Quarter 2017 Results

Total Revenues Increased 59% for the Quarter;

Organic Revenues Increased 11% for the Quarter

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / GlyEco, Inc. ("GlyEco" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: GLYE), a leading specialty chemical company, announced today the following financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017:

Quarter ended March 31, 2017 2016 Sales, net $ 2,290,321 $ 1,442,898 Gross profit $ 139,735 $ 137,371 Total operating expenses $ 1,051,671 $ 938,035 Loss from operations $ (911,936 ) $ (800,664 ) Net loss $ (1,108,910 ) $ (805,910 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (529,468 ) $ (443,369 )

"With our first quarter 2017 results, we have already begun to see the benefits of the acquisitions we completed in December 2016 and our revamped sales efforts that we launched in late 2016, as revenues increased 59% compared to the first quarter of last year. Additionally, our operating expense ratio decreased approximately 19 percentage points as we increased the scale of our operations. However, our gross profit margin was negatively impacted by approximately $200,000 of production costs that were not fully absorbed into inventory, but rather expensed while the newly acquired Glycol Recycling Unit (the "GRU") facility in Institute, West Virginia was off-line during the first 2 months of the quarter for infrastructure related capital improvements," said Ian Rhodes, GlyEco's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, organic revenues increased 11%, a solid increase, but even more meaningful when considered against the backdrop of a mild winter in 2017 compared to 2016."

Effective January 1, 2017, the Company has two segments, Consumer and Industrial. Presented below are the financial results for each segment as well as reconciling items to the consolidated results.

Consumer Industrial Inter Segment Eliminations Corporate Total Sales, net $ 1,598,640 $ 940,681 $ (249,000 ) $ - $ 2,290,321 Gross profit 191,939 (52,204 ) - - 139,735 Total operating expenses 468,502 253,795 - 329,374 1,051,671 Loss from operations (276,563 ) (305,999 ) - (329,374 ) (911,936 ) Adjusted EBITDA (170,996 ) (166,084 ) - (192,388 ) (529,468 )

First Quarter of 2017 Highlights

Sales increased 59% or $847 thousand to $2.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, as compared to $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2016.

Organic sales increased 11% or $156 thousand from $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2016 to $1.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Operating loss of $912 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, compared to $801 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA of negative $529 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, compared to negative $443 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2016.

Average monthly distillation production for our Consumer segment was 80,000 gallons for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, the highest quarterly average for the past five quarters and a significant increase from an average monthly distillation production of 44,000 gallons for the quarter ended March 31, 2016.

First Quarter of 2017 Financial Review

The Company's sales for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 were $2.3 million, compared to $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2016, representing an increase of $847 thousand, or approximately 59%. The increase in Net Sales was due to organic revenue growth of $156 thousand, or approximately 11%, and $692 thousand of sales related to the businesses and assets acquired in December 2016.

The Company realized a gross profit of $140 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, compared to a gross profit of $137 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2016. The gross profit margin was negatively impacted by approximately $200 thousand of production costs that were not fully absorbed into inventory, but rather expensed as incurred while the newly acquired GRU facility in Institute, West Virginia was off-line during the first 2 months of the quarter for infrastructure related capital improvements.

The Company reported an operating loss of $912 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, compared to an $801 thousand operating loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2016.

The Company reported a net loss of $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, compared to a net loss of $806 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2016.

The Company reported adjusted EBITDA of negative $529 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, compared to negative $443 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2016.

Business Update

As our West Virginia facility was off-line for half of the first quarter, we did not see the full benefit this quarter of the combined businesses. However, we were pleased with the revenue growth and reduction in our operating expense ratio, which both speak well for the positive direction of our company.

We are focused on profitable revenue growth and continue to seek out and add sales and other personnel, as well as business partners that will have a meaningful positive impact on both our top and bottom line results. We expect period over period sales growth for the remainder of 2017 to exceed the sales growth we experienced in the first quarter of 2017.

We are also focused on expanding our gross margin through a combination of increased sales and improvements in our production and distribution operations. We expect production savings through a combination of further production increases and decreases in key costs. We continue to invest in new equipment and make enhancements to existing equipment to improve operations and drive down costs. We have added and will continue to add personnel to further strengthen our growing operations team. We expect our gross margin for the remainder of 2017 to be better than our gross margin in the first quarter of 2017.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company entered into a sale-leaseback transaction for $1.7 million and used the proceeds to repay $1.0 million in notes and deploy the balance into working capital.

Also subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company's monthly sales for April exceeded $1 million and set a new monthly sales record for the Company.

GLYECO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016

March 31, December 31, 2017 2016 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 428,997 $ 1,413,999 Cash - restricted 58,653 76,552 Accounts receivable, net 1,127,802 1,096,713 Prepaid expenses 334,205 340,899 Inventories 1,405,585 644,522 Total current assets 3,355,242 3,572,685 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,834,061 3,657,839 Other Assets Deposits 387,035 387,035 Goodwill 3,822,583 3,693,083 Other intangible assets, net 2,662,746 2,794,204 Total other assets 6,872,364 6,874,322 Total assets $ 14,061,667 $ 14,104,846 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,847,648 $ 961,010 Due to related parties 1,816 6,191 Contingent acquisition consideration 1,803,676 1,821,575 Notes payable - current portion, net of debt discount 2,629,490 2,541,178 Capital lease obligations - current portion 6,206 6,838 Total current liabilities 6,288,836 5,336,792 Non-Current Liabilities Notes payable - non-current portion 2,940,652 2,963,640 Capital lease obligations - non-current portion 3,060 3,371 Total non-current liabilities 2,943,712 2,967,011 Total liabilities 9,232,548 8,303,803 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock; 40,000,000 shares authorized; $0.0001 par value; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively - - Common stock, 300,000,000 shares authorized; $0.0001 par value; 126,944,190 and 126,156,189 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively 12,694 12,616 Additional paid-in capital 42,740,398 42,603,490 Accumulated deficit (37,923,973 ) (36,815,063 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,829,119 5,801,043 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,061,667 $ 14,104,846

GLYECO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016

Three months ended March 31, 2017 2016 (unaudited) (unaudited) Sales, net $ 2,290,321 $ 1,442,898 Cost of goods sold 2,150,586 1,305,527 Gross profit 139,735 137,371 Operating expenses: Consulting fees 53,426 42,560 Share-based compensation 136,986 280,764 Salaries and wages 343,055 256,450 Legal and professional 160,991 98,773 General and administrative 357,213 259,488 Total operating expenses 1,051,671 938,035 Loss from operations (911,936 ) (800,664 ) Other (income) and expenses Interest income - (53 ) Interest expense 196,218 4,612 Total other expense, net 196,218 4,559 Loss before provision for income taxes (1,108,154 ) (805,223 ) Provision for income taxes 756 687 Net loss $ (1,108,910 ) $ (805,910 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 126,269,222 86,451,976

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (non-GAAP)

For the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016

Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 2016 Net loss $ (1,108,910 ) $ (805,910 ) Interest expense, net 196,218 4,559 Income tax expense 756 687 Depreciation and amortization 245,482 76,531 Share-based compensation 136,986 280,764 Adjusted EBITDA $ (529,468 ) $ (443,369 )

Presented above is the non-GAAP financial measure representing earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock compensation (which we refer to as "Adjusted EBITDA") and the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed as supplemental to, and not as an alternative for, net income (loss) and cash flows from operations calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA is used by our management as an additional measure of our Company's performance for purposes of business decision-making, including developing budgets, managing expenditures, and evaluating potential acquisitions or divestitures. Period-to-period comparisons of Adjusted EBITDA help our management identify additional trends in our Company's financial results that may not be shown solely by period-to-period comparisons of net income (loss) and cash flows from operations. In addition, we may use Adjusted EBITDA in the incentive compensation programs applicable to many of our employees in order to evaluate our Company's performance. Further, we believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in their analysis of our results and helps investors make comparisons between our company and other companies that may have different capital structures, different effective income tax rates and tax attributes, different capitalized asset values and/or different forms of employee compensation. Our management recognizes that Adjusted EBITDA has inherent limitations because of the excluded items, particularly those items that are recurring in nature. In order to compensate for those limitations, management also reviews the specific items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, but included in net income (loss), as well as trends in those items.

SOURCE: GlyEco, Inc.