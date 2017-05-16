LAVAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Savaria Corporation ("Savaria") (TSX: SIS), one of North America's leader in the accessibility industry, held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders today at the Hotel Le Crystal in Montreal. The seven candidates proposed for election were elected by a majority of the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting, as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Candidates Votes for Votes withheld ------------------------------------------------ # % # % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Marcel Bourassa 18,520,118 78.29% 4,959,562 20.96% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jean-Marie Bourassa 17,668,661 74.77% 5,791,019 24.48% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert Berthiaume 18,532,809 78.34% 4,946,871 20.91% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jean-Louis Chapdelaine 22,708,212 95.99% 771,468 3.26% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Peter Drutz 21,551,932 91.10% 1,927,748 8.15% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sylvain Dumoulin 22,707,212 96.00% 772,468 3.27% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alain Tremblay 22,708,477 95.99% 771,203 3.26% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is one of North America's leaders in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged to increase their mobility and independence. The diversity of its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, elevators for home and commercial use, as well as patient lifts. In addition, it converts and adapts vehicles to be wheelchair accessible. It also operates a network of franchisees and corporate stores through which new and recycled accessibility equipment is sold and, in certain locations, vehicle conversions are performed. Savaria operates a plant located in Huizhou, China, which increases its competitive edge. Savaria records close to 60% of its revenue outside Canada, primarily in the United States. It operates a sales network of some 400 retailers and affiliates in North America and employs some 500 people. Its principal places of business are located in Laval, QC, Brampton, ON, and Huizhou, China.

