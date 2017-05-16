Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal UPS battery marketreport. This research report also lists 19 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the report, the global UPS battery market is characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. Intense competition, rapid advances in technology, frequent changes in government policies, and stringent environmental regulations are the key factors that challenge market growth.

"The declining prices of Li-ion batteries and rapidly changing preferences of end-users for other advanced batteries will present a significant challenge for lead-acid battery vendors. Many vendors are facing losses, and the continuous demand for upgrading and innovation creates additional hurdles for the vendors to sustain themselves in the market," says Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a leadenergy storage research analyst from Technavio.

Intense competition and rapid advances in technology are the key factors that may affect market growth. As standards related to carbon emissions become more stringent due to the increasing GHG emissions, investors are wary about investing in the market.

Top five UPS battery market vendors

Amara Raja Power Systems

Amara Raja Power Systems manufactures and sells lead-acid storage batteries. It develops batteries for start/stop applications with a focus on appropriate lead-acid battery technology. The company designs and develops innovative automotive lead-acid batteries with advanced poly designs for commercial vehicles, which provides insight on carbon chemistry and its role in improving lead-acid battery performance.

East Penn Manufacturing

East Penn Manufacturing offers lead-acid batteries, wires, cable products, and battery accessories. It operates through four subsidiaries: East Penn Canada, East Penn International, Ecoult, and MK Battery. Its distribution networks include over 90 warehouses and distribution locations in the US and Canada.

Eaton

Eaton is a leading global power management company. The company has business interests in electrical systems, hydraulics, vehicle components, and aerospace industries. In 2004, Eaton acquired Powerware, which deals with energy storage batteries and UPS batteries.

EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries and related products such as chargers, outdoor cabinet enclosures, power equipment, and battery accessories. It offers related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries.

Exide Technologies

Exide Technologies provides services and systems to enhance vehicle performance and fleet utilization, as well as to reduce the risk of transitory disturbances in power supplies. The company focuses on two significant bases regarding its operations: experience and technology.

