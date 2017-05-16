Gold production in the first quarter of 2017 totalled 39,008 ounces, up 24% from the first quarter last year led by continuing strong performance at its Segovia Operations. With the trailing 12 months' total gold production as of the end of March 2017 increasing 5% over 2016's annual production to 157,227 ounces and a further 14,332 ounces produced in April 2017, the Company remains on track with its production guidance for the 2017 calendar year of a total of 150,000 to 160,000 ounces of gold.

Revenue of $45.7 million in the first quarter of 2017 was 33% better than the first quarter last year largely reflecting the increased gold production this year that contributed to a 29% increase in gold ounces sold over the first quarter last year.

Gran Colombia's total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") were in line with the Company's expectations, averaging $748 per ounce and $941 per ounce, respectively, in the first quarter of 2017. Appreciation of the Colombian peso ("COP") against the USD had an adverse impact of approximately $40 per ounce on the Company's total cash cost and AISC per ounce in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the first quarter last year. In addition, AISC in the first quarter of 2017 included an $88 per ounce increase in sustaining capital expenditures compared with the first quarter of 2016 as the Company continues its planned exploration, development and modernization programs at its Segovia Operations. The Company continues to expect that its total cash cost and AISC averages for the full year will remain below $720 and $900 per ounce sold according to its guidance for 2017. See pages the Company's MD&A for the computation of these non-IFRS measures.

The net loss for the first quarter of 2017 was $0.8 million, or $0.04 per share, compared with net income of $10.8 million, or $2.23 per share, in the first quarter last year. The prior first quarter 2016 net income included $14.5 million of non-recurring after-tax gains related to the Company's Gold and Silver Notes.

Adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2017 was $3.1 million, or $0.16 per share, compared with $0.3 million, or $0.05 per share, in the first quarter last year. See the reconciliation in the Company's MD&A for the computation of this non-IFRS measure. The increase in adjusted EBITDA combined with reductions in finance costs and wealth tax, net of an increase in adjusted income taxes, in 2017 were the primary drivers behind the improvement in adjusted net income in the first quarter of 2017.

On April 19, 2017, the Company announced that its Measured and Indicated Resources at its Segovia Operations increased to 2.9 million tonnes at a grade of 12.0 g/t totalling 1.1 million ounces of gold, up 174% compared to the Mineral Resource estimate as of December 31, 2016. The Company also added 398,000 ounces of gold to the Inferred category at Segovia bringing total Inferred Mineral Resources to 3.1 million tonnes at an average grade of 9.9 g/t representing 978,000 ounces of gold. The Company is currently preparing an updated mineral resource estimate for Marmato Underground, expected to be completed mid-2017, incorporating the 2016 drill results announced on March 13, 2017.

The Company announced on March 16, 2017 that it has signed an option agreement with IAMGOLD Corp. for the exploration and potential purchase of an interest in the Company's Zancudo Project.

Financial and Operating Summary

A summary of the financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2017 and 2016 follows:

First Quarter 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating data: Gold produced (ounces) 39,008 31,489 Gold sold (ounces) 38,434 29,686 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $ 1,174 $ 1,144 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (1) 748 685 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1) 941 790 Financial data ($000's, except per share amounts): Revenue $ 45,717 $ 34,470 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 13,591 11,586 Net (loss) income (784) 10,826 Basic and diluted (loss) income per share (2) (0.04) 2.23 Adjusted net income (1) 3,084 251 Basic and diluted adjusted income per share (1) (2) 0.16 0.05 Excess cash flow (1) 2,276 23

(1) Refer to "Additional Financial Measures" in the Company's MD&A. (2) Per share information has been adjusted to reflect the 1:15 consolidation completed on April 25, 2017.

March 31, December 31, 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance sheet ($000's): Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,889 $ 2,783 Cash in trust for Senior Debentures (3) 2,813 537 Senior debt (4) 88,050 84,602 Other debt, including current portion 1,325 1,652

(3) Represents amounts deposited into sinking funds for the Senior Debentures, net of cash used for the NCIBs. (4) Represents carrying amounts, which are at a discount to principal amounts, for the Senior Debentures. At March 31, 2017, the aggregate principal amounts of the 2018 Debentures and 2020 Debentures issued and outstanding were $46.0 million and $101.2 million, respectively (December 31, 2016 - $49.7 million and 101.2 million, respectively).

Segovia Operations

At the Segovia Operations, gold production in the first quarter of 2017 totalled 32,768 ounces, up 26% from the first quarter of 2016. The Company continued to benefit from strong performance in the high-grade contract mining areas at its El Silencio and Providencia mines while it continues its development and modernization activities in the Company-operated areas within these mines. The Company processed an average of 881 tonnes per day ("tpd") with head grades averaging 12.62 g/t at Segovia in the first quarter of 2017, an improvement from 730 tpd at an average head grade of 12.87 g/t in the first quarter of 2016. With the trailing 12 months' total gold production as of the end of March 2017 at Segovia increasing 5% over its 2016 annual production to 133,030 ounces and 12,323 ounces produced in April 2017, the Company continues to expect that Segovia's gold production will fall within its production guidance range for the 2017 calendar year of 126,000 to 134,000 ounces.

Segovia's total cash costs were $690 per ounce in the first quarter of 2017, up from $659 per ounce in the first quarter of 2017. Appreciation of the COP against the USD over the USD over the last year contributed to $29 per ounce of the increase in total cash costs at Segovia compared with the first quarter of 2016.

The Company's AISC for the first quarter of 2017 included $5.4 million of sustaining capital expenditures, equivalent to $143 per ounce sold and $88 per ounce higher than the first quarter of 2016. Of this total, sustaining capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2017 of $5.0 million at the Segovia Operations, equivalent to $131 per ounce sold, included (i) $2.0 million for exploration and mine development, (ii) $1.3 million for the mines including completion of a ventilation shaft at the Providencia mine, commencement of ventilation improvements at the El Silencio mine, installation of mine refuge stations, mine equipment and other infrastructure upgrades, (iii) $1.0 million for further upgrades of equipment in the Maria Dama plant and initiation of the project to expand the tailings storage facility, and (iv) $0.6 million to commence installation of a water treatment plant at the Maria Dama plant site to reduce the environmental discharge fees being incurred by the Company.

Marmato Operations

At the Marmato Operations, tonnes processed averaged 997 tpd in the first quarter of 2017, up 22% compared with the first quarter of 2016, benefitting from a mill expansion completed last year. Although head grades are running slightly below last year, mill recovery has shown the expected improvement to 87.2% in the first quarter this year. As a result of these factors, Marmato's gold production of 6,240 ounces in the first quarter of 2017 was up 14% compared with the first quarter last year. This brings Marmato's trailing 12 months' gold production at the end of March 2017 to 24,197 ounces, up 3% over its 2016 annual production and within its 2017 calendar year production guidance range of 24,000 to 26,000 ounces.

Total cash costs at the Marmato Operations in the first quarter of 2017 were $1,061 per ounce, up from $847 per ounce in the first quarter of 2016. The COP appreciation referred to above contributed approximately $100 per ounce of the year-over-year total cash cost increase and the balance of the increase was attributable to the impact on total cash costs on a per ounce basis of the impact on gold production in the first quarter of 2017 of the lower head grades compared with the first quarter last year.

Outlook

The Company has started off 2017 with a total of 53,340 ounces of gold production in the first four months and continues to expect to produce a total of 150,000 to 160,000 ounces of gold for the full year compared with the 149,708 ounces produced in 2016.

The Company's total cash cost and AISC averaged $748 and $941 per ounce sold, respectively, in the first quarter of 2017. These results were in line with the Company's expectations and the Company continues to expect that its total cash cost and AISC averages for the full year 2017 will remain below $720 and $900 per ounce sold, respectively.

The Company recently deposited a total of $2.3 million representing its Excess Cash Flow for the first quarter of 2017 into the sinking funds for the Senior Debentures. In 2017, provided gold prices remain at least at the current levels, the Company intends to generate excess cash flow for the full year equivalent to approximately 10% of the aggregate principal amount of its Senior Debentures currently issued and outstanding and, to the extent possible, will use the cash in the 2020 Debentures' sinking fund to make open market repurchases of the 2020 Debentures for cancellation.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

