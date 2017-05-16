Technavio's latest report on the global VR in the education marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research oneducation technology sector, says, "Within the K-12 segment, the appropriate application of VR will take time as educators have just realized the benefits of VR from a technical and immersive learning perspective. It is extremely important for educators to understand that K-12 students are young and in their formative years, and the use of VR at this stage can strongly influence their overall personality

The global VR in the education market is expected to reach USD 1,700.66 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 55%. Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the market due to the growing investment and higher adoption of technology in the education sector. Based on the product segment, the VR content segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its inherent requirements and the high demand in the learning environment.

The top three emerging trends driving the global VR in the education market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Incorporation of SLAM technology

Simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) is a popular and important autonomous mapping and navigation technique in mobile robotics. This technology was mainly used in NASA robots for the creation of unknown environments maps. Also, given its high accuracy feature, it is used in their positioning devices.

"SLAM technology is expected to be used in smartphones integrated with VR headsets; wherein positioning can be enabled on the web using the smartphone's camera, which will allow a user to visualize and interact in the VR environment," according to Jhansi.

Increasing use of VR in medical training

The use of VR in medical schools has become popular for instructing and educating young students. The VR platform provides medical students an interactive method to learn and understand various aspects of medical education.

From the institution's perspective, the use of VR saves huge time and resources, as it does not have to go through the traditional training process in many aspects. Students will be more comfortable in dealing with virtual scenarios, as it allows the higher probability of trail and errors, due to which students can repeat the process as often as required.

VR facilitates collaborative learning

Virtual collaboration is already the norm in the current world, whether through email, basecamp, Google docs, or other virtual spaces. VR takes the collaboration further by providing a common space that looks and feels like a shared room, giving the feeling of sharing a physical space with other users.

A virtual space to collaborate in the education sector will allow students from different regions to interact and collaborate with each other. For example, a student studying fifth grade in India can share a space with a student of fifth grade in the US and can collaborate in real space, which surpasses email or video conferencing.

The key vendors are as follows:

Oculus VR

Google

Alchemy VR

Discovery Communications

