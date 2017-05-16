Semiconductors for Alternative Energy Technologies 2017: Opportunities and Markets Report - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Semiconductors for Alternative Energy Technologies: Opportunities and Markets" report to their offering.

The high price of oil in the past few years has been a catalyst for development in other alternative energy sources. Semiconductor technology surrounding the alternative energy markets includes advanced IGBT design, optoelectronics, advanced power conversion ICs, digital signal processing, MCUs, and advanced mixed signal and analog circuits. This report discussed the potential for these products to be the next killer green application.

Renewable, alternative energy technologies continue to grab the attention of private industries and world governments. Semiconductors are used in these technologies to convert the energy or power to something functional, such as converting solar energy into electricity.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Solar Energy



2.1 Solar Infrastructure

2.1.1 Current developments

2.1.2 Worldwide installed photovoltaic totals

2.1.3 Applications of PV

2.1.3.1 PV Power Stations

2.1.3.2 PV in Buildings

2.1.3.3 PV in Transport

2.1.3.4 PV in Standalone Devices

2.1.3.5 Rural Electrification

2.1.3.6 Solar Roadways

2.1.4 Economics of PV

2.1.4.1 Power Costs

2.1.4.2 Grid Parity

2.1.4.3 Financial Incentives

2.1.5 Solar Forecast

2.2 Semiconductor Technology

2.2.1 Inverter/Converter Devices

2.2.2 Key Component Semiconductor Devices

2.3 Forecasts

2.3.1 Inverter Forecast

2.3.2 Semiconductor Forecast

Chapter 3Wind Energy



3.1 Wind Energy Infrastructure

3.1.1 Electricity Generation

3.1.1.1 Grid Management System

3.1.1.2 Capacity Factor

3.1.2 Turbine Placement

3.1.3 Offshore Wind Farms

3.1.4 Utilization Of Wind Power

3.1.5 Small Scale Wind Power

3.1.6 Economics And Feasibility

3.1.6.1 Growth And Cost Trends

3.1.6.2 Theoretical Potential

3.1.6.3 Direct Costs

3.1.6.4 External Costs

3.1.6.5 Incentives

3.2 Semiconductor Technology

3.2.1 Key Component Semiconductor Devices

3.2.2 Semiconductor Forecast

Chapter 4 Fuel Cells



4.1 Fuel Cell Infrastructure

4.1.1 Fuel Cell Design

4.1.2 History

4.1.3 Types of fuel cells

4.1.3.1 Polymer Electrolyte Membrane

4.1.3.2 Phosphoric Acid

4.1.3.3 Direct Methanol

4.1.3.4 Alkaline

4.1.3.6 Molten Carbonate

4.1.3.7 Solid Oxide

4.1.3.8 Proton Exchange Fuel Cells

4.1.3.9 Regenerative (Reversible) Fuel Cells

4.1.4 Efficiency

4.1.4.1 Fuel cell efficiency

4.1.4.2 In practice

4.1.5 Fuel cell applications

4.1.5.1 Applications

4.1.5.2 Hydrogen Transportation And Refueling

4.1.6 Fuel Cell Manufacturers

4.2 Semiconductor Technology

4.2.1 Key Component Semiconductor Devices

4.2.2 Semiconductor Forecast

Chapter 5 Storage/Electric Vehicle Technology



5.1 Storage/Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

5.1.1 Usage And Applications

5.1.2 Charging And Discharging

5.1.3 Active Components

5.1.3.1 Common Rechargeable Battery Types

5.1.3.2 Less Common Types

5.1.4 Recent Developments

5.1.5 Batteries for Electric Vehicles

5.1.5.1 NiMH Batteries

5.1.5.2 EV Li-Ion Rechargeable Batteries

5.1.5.3 Start-Stop Batteries

5.1.6 Vehicle Charging

5.1.6.1 Grid Impacts

5.1.6.2 Communication

5.2 Forecasts

5.2.1 HEV/EV Forecast

5.2.2 Charging Station Forecast

5.2.3 Key Component Semiconductor Devices - HEV/EV

5.2.4 Key Component Semiconductor Devices -Charging Stations

5.2.5 Semiconductor Forecast - HEV/EV

5.2.3 Semiconductor Forecast - Charging Station

Chapter 6 Geothermal Energy



6.1 Geothermal Energy Technology Infrastructure

6.1.1 Geothermal Technologies

6.1.2 Advantages

6.1.3 Disadvantages

6.1.4 History Of Development

6.1.5 Developments Around The World

6.1.6 Geothermal Forecast

6.2 Semiconductor Technology

6.2.1 Key Component Semiconductor Devices

6.2.2 Semiconductor Forecast

Chapter 7 Nuclear Power



7.1 Nuclear Power Infrastructure

7.1.1 History

7.1.1.1 Origins

7.1.1.2 Early Years

7.1.1.3 Development

7.1.2 Future Of The Industry

7.1.2.1 Micro Reactors

7.1.2.2 Small-Medium Reactors

7.1.3 Nuclear Reactor Forecast

7.2 Semiconductor Technology

7.2.1 Key Component Semiconductor Devices

7.2.2 Semiconductor Forecast



Chapter 8 Energy Harvesting



8.1 Harvesting Energy

8.1.1 Vibration Energy

8.1.2 Thermoelectric Energy

8.1.3 Electromagnetic Energy

8.1.4 Piezoelectric Energy

8.1.5 Electrostatic (Capacitive) Energy

8.1.6 Light Energy

8.2 Storing Energy

Chapter 9 Hydroelectricity



9.1 Introduction

9.2 Generating Methods

9.2.1 Conventional (Dams)

9.2.2 Pumped-Storage

9.2.3 Run Of The River

9.2.4 Tidal Power

9.2.4.1 Tidal Stream Generator

9.2.4.2 Tidal Barrage

9.2.4.3 Dynamic Tidal Power

9.2.4.4 Tidal Lagoon

9.3 Sizes, Types And Capacities Of Hydroelectric Facilities

9.3.1 Large Facilities

9.3.2 Small Facilities

9.3.3 Micro Facilities

9.3.4 Pico Facilities

9.3.5 Underground Facilities

9.4 Forecasts

9.4.1 World Hydroelectric Forecast

9.4.1.1 Large Hydro Power Plants

9.4.1.2 Small And Micro Hydro Power Plants

9.4.2 Semiconductor Forecast

