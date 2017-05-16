sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Applied Materials Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Applied Materials: Competing For World Dominance" company profile to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Applied Materials has achieved a dominant position in the semiconductor equipment market by focusing on a global presence, a broad and expanding product line, and exacting customer support -- a strategy initiated in the mid-80s. In the '90s, most of its competitors had recognized that to be competitive with Applied Materials, they too must duplicate these tactics.

This report discusses the current strategies of Applied Materials as it competes for world dominance. Strategies of its principal competitors are also analyzed. Markets are analyzed and projected, and market shares for Applied Materials and its competitors are detailed.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Applied's Strategies

2.1 Market Strategies
2.1.1 Driving Demand for Processing Equipment
2.1.2 A Global Presence
2.1.3 Meeting Customer Needs
2.1.4 New CEO's Strategy
2.2 Business Strategies
2.2.1 Silicon Systems Group
2.2.2 Applied Global Services
2.2.3 Display
2.2.4 Energy and Environmental Solutions
2.3 Technology Strategies
2.4 Product Strategies
2.4.1 Platforms
2.4.2 Etch
2.4.3 Deposition
2.4.4 RTP
2.4.5 CMP
2.4.6 Metrology and Inspection
2.4.7 Lithography
2.4.8 Copper Products
2.4.9 Ion Implantation
2.5 Acquisition Strategies
2.6 Legal Strategies
2.7 Financial Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Forecast

3.1 Market Drivers
3.1.1 Semiconductor Market
3.1.2 Technical Trends
3.1.3 Economic Trends
3.2 Applied Materials - Global Market Leader
3.3 Market Size and Market Shares
3.3.1 Chemical Vapor Deposition
3.3.2 Physical Vapor Deposition
3.3.3 Dry Etch
3.3.4 Rapid Thermal Processing
3.3.5 Silicon Epitaxy
3.3.6 Chemical Mechanical Planarization
3.3.7 Metrology and Inspection

Chapter 4 Competitive Environment

4.1 Introduction
4.2 Lam Research
4.2.1 Strategies
4.2.2 Products
4.2.3 Financial Analysis
4.3 Tokyo Electron Limited
4.3.1 Strategies
4.3.2 Products
4.3.3 Financial Analysis
4.4 KLA-Tencor
4.4.1 Strategies
4.4.2 Products
4.4.3 Financial Analysis
4.5 ASM International
4.5.1 Strategies
4.5.2 Products
4.5.3 Financial Analysis

For more information about this company profile visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/54vdfc/applied

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




