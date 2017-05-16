Global Applied Materials Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Applied Materials has achieved a dominant position in the semiconductor equipment market by focusing on a global presence, a broad and expanding product line, and exacting customer support -- a strategy initiated in the mid-80s. In the '90s, most of its competitors had recognized that to be competitive with Applied Materials, they too must duplicate these tactics.

This report discusses the current strategies of Applied Materials as it competes for world dominance. Strategies of its principal competitors are also analyzed. Markets are analyzed and projected, and market shares for Applied Materials and its competitors are detailed.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Applied's Strategies



2.1 Market Strategies

2.1.1 Driving Demand for Processing Equipment

2.1.2 A Global Presence

2.1.3 Meeting Customer Needs

2.1.4 New CEO's Strategy

2.2 Business Strategies

2.2.1 Silicon Systems Group

2.2.2 Applied Global Services

2.2.3 Display

2.2.4 Energy and Environmental Solutions

2.3 Technology Strategies

2.4 Product Strategies

2.4.1 Platforms

2.4.2 Etch

2.4.3 Deposition

2.4.4 RTP

2.4.5 CMP

2.4.6 Metrology and Inspection

2.4.7 Lithography

2.4.8 Copper Products

2.4.9 Ion Implantation

2.5 Acquisition Strategies

2.6 Legal Strategies

2.7 Financial Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Forecast



3.1 Market Drivers

3.1.1 Semiconductor Market

3.1.2 Technical Trends

3.1.3 Economic Trends

3.2 Applied Materials - Global Market Leader

3.3 Market Size and Market Shares

3.3.1 Chemical Vapor Deposition

3.3.2 Physical Vapor Deposition

3.3.3 Dry Etch

3.3.4 Rapid Thermal Processing

3.3.5 Silicon Epitaxy

3.3.6 Chemical Mechanical Planarization

3.3.7 Metrology and Inspection

Chapter 4 Competitive Environment



4.1 Introduction

4.2 Lam Research

4.2.1 Strategies

4.2.2 Products

4.2.3 Financial Analysis

4.3 Tokyo Electron Limited

4.3.1 Strategies

4.3.2 Products

4.3.3 Financial Analysis

4.4 KLA-Tencor

4.4.1 Strategies

4.4.2 Products

4.4.3 Financial Analysis

4.5 ASM International

4.5.1 Strategies

4.5.2 Products

4.5.3 Financial Analysis

