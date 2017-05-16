Tianlong Cylinder (CHINA) Co. to Build Production Facility at Tatu Industrial Park

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tianlong Cylinder(CHINA) Co. has announced that it will build a new production facility at Tatu Industrial Park, becoming the latest company to move to the light industrial area of Tatu City, the mixed-use, mixed-income satellite city development near Nairobi.

The Tianlong facility at Tatu Industrial Park, on seven acres of land, will create up to 200 new jobs in Kenya.

Since 1993, family-owned Tianlong has been a leading producer of gas cylinders, gas pipes, burners and other accessories for domestic and restaurant cooking. In 2009, the company expanded to Africa, where it produces its wares in Nigeria.

"This investment in Tatu Industrial Park marks our expansion into East Africa," said General Manager Tianlong, William Wang. "With this investment, we intend to grow our business and rapidly capture market share in the country."

Tianlong's annual output exceeds 2 million pieces LPG cylinder in China and exported to Europe, South America, the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia. Tianlong has an established reputation for quality and safety. In 2000, the company obtained ISO 9001 ISO 14000 Certification, and KEBS, TUV, SGS and SON quality standards.

"The addition of Tianlong demonstrates, yet again, that Tatu Industrial Park is the investment destination for business," said Chris Ochieng, Senior Development Manager at Tatu City. "Tatu Industrial Park serves as a viable investment choice for companies within and outside Kenya looking to enter the domestic market."

Tatu Industrial Park is a world-class light industrial zone free from the congestion of central Nairobi and with easy access to transport arteries. Global consumer company Unilever and leading Kenyan companies Dormans, Kim-Fay and Maxam are building new manufacturing facilities at Tatu Industrial Park.

With access to water, electricity, sewage drains and Tatu City's residential and recreational facilities, Tatu Industrial Park is ideal for a range of businesses, from warehousing to manufacturing and distribution. Tatu Industrial Park is located within easy proximity to Jomo Kenyatta Airport, Runda, Kenyatta University, UniCity, Thika Highway and the Northern and Eastern Bypasses, giving companies a unique gateway to Kenya, East Africa and the world.

About Tianlong (http://www.lpgcylinder.com)

Founded in China in 1993, Tianlong Steel Cylinder Co. specializes in the manufacturing of LPG steel cylinders and accessories. Dedicated to supplying only the finest products to both international and domestic customers, Tianlong's yearly output reaches over 2 million piece. The company exports to Europe, Africa, South America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

About Tatu City (http://www.tatucity.com)

Tatu City is a 5,000-acre, mixed-use development with homes, schools, offices, a shopping district, medical clinics, nature areas, a sport & entertainment complex and manufacturing area for more than 150,000 residents and tens of thousands of day visitors. Schools and businesses are already open at Tatu City, anda range of houses are underconstruction to suit all incomes.Tatu City represents a new way of living and thinking for all Kenyans, that is free from traffic congestion and long-distance commuting.

