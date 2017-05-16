

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) agreed to pay about 125 million euros for an office building under construction in Dublin, Bl;Bloomberg reported citing a person with knowledge of the matter.



The bank's Irish unit is buying the 200 Capital Dock building from real estate firm Kennedy Wilson, Toronto-based Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. and Ireland's National Asset Management Agency, Kennedy Wilson reportedly said.



The building, which measures about 130,000 square feet and will be able to accommodate more than 1,000 workers, is due to be finished in the third quarter of 2018.



