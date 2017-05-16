

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in four consecutive trading days, climbing more than 35 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,090-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm, mostly on the heels of a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the property stocks.



For the day, the index collected 6.72 points or 0.22 percent to finish at 3,090.23 after trading between 3,085.93 and 3,098.91. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 0.4 percent to end at 1,827.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.58 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.79 percent, Bank of China lost 0.27 percent, Vanke fell 0.31 percent and Gemdale jumped 1.54 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved higher on Monday, with the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 again hitting new record closing highs.



The Dow rose 85.33 points or 0.4 percent to 20,981.94, while the NASDAQ was up 28.44 points or 0.5 percent to 6,149.67 and the S&P added 11.42 points or 0.5 percent to 2,402.32.



A jump in crude oil prices generated buying interest, with crude for June delivery surging $1.01 to $48.85 a barrel. The spike came after the Saudi Arabian and Russian energy ministers extended an oil output freeze to next March.



In economic news, the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence unexpectedly improved in May. Also, the New York Federal Reserve noted a contraction in regional manufacturing activity in May.



