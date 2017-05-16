HOLLYWOOD, CA--(Marketwired - May 15, 2017) - In the news release "TCL Chinese Theatre and Hammers Esports Create 'Hollywood Esports'" issued earlier today by TCL Chinese Theatre, MediaMation Inc., and Hammers Esports, please be advised that the second sentence of the sixth paragraph now contains a corrected list of co-hosts for the Hollywood Esports After Party. Complete corrected text follows.

TCL Chinese Theatre and Hammers Esports Create "Hollywood Esports"

HOLLYWOOD, CA -- May 15, 2017 -- The TCL Chinese Theatre and Hammers Esports announced the formation of Hollywood Esports (HWES), creating a new local Los Angeles "home town team." The Hammers, a well-known and highly successful esport franchise competing in competitive Overwatch, Vainglory, and Clash Royale, will now make the TCL Chinese Theatres their new arena. According to Robert K. Laity, CEO of the TCL Chinese Theatre, "We are bringing to Los Angeles an exceptional esports franchise to become our local team. The esports world deserves a local fan base in addition to a global following in much the same way that other sports like basketball, football, and baseball have strong and close affiliations with fans in major cities across the US. Los Angeles now has its newest team to follow and support." The Hammers Esports teams will now be known as the "Hollywood Hammers" and will be based out of the TCL Chinese Theatres on Hollywood Boulevard. They will now compete as the Hollywood Hammers on a global scale.

According to King 'KIMA' Perez De Tagle, Founder and CEO of Hammers Esports, "The Hammers organization looks to lead the trend of esports teams being more accessible and connected to local fans. Our affiliation with the TCL Chinese Theatre, an incredible Los Angeles landmark, and the creation of Hollywood Esports bridges the gap between our global fans and gamers of all kinds. As the Hollywood Hammers, our teams welcome other competing esports teams to challenge us in our home arena. Concurrently, Hollywood Esports will work closely with the TCL Chinese Theatre to develop multiple esports content strategies with the production of tournaments, game launches and events."

A tournament schedule is being developed that will include events with local universities and local gamers to create an action packed series for spectators at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

To bring events to audiences around the world, competitions will be broadcast from the TCL Chinese Theatres in a fresh new show covering esports, "Tournament Tuesday." According to Michelle Slayton, host of the show, "We want Los Angeles and the rest of the world to get to know our new teams as we cover events and competitive gaming. We aim to put a spotlight on the human side of gaming and how it's creating a new culture and community." Michelle, an avid gamer herself, is joined by many other Hollywood actors who are active gamers behind the scenes. Numerous celebrities have declared their love for video games in the press and confess to sitting on the floor with friends playing video games for hours on end. "We are looking forward to celebrities becoming avid supporters of the Hollywood Hammers," declared Michelle Slayton as the world of competitive gaming now merges with Hollywood at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The TCL Chinese Theatre previously announced at CinemaCon in March its plans to build the first ever MediaMation MX4D Motion and EFX Esports Gaming Theatre. Audiences will experience tournament play with a wide range of 4D motion and special effects making the on-screen action even more exciting. The theatre will be fully equipped as a broadcast studio allowing live streaming of events by tournament organizers. Hollywood Esports will be managing a network of these theatres across the country providing tournament organizers and game publishers a consistent network of specialty esports theatres to host global events. Plans are underway to build these theatres in China linking this large esports community into a global network.

Hollywood Esports will be hosting an After Party during E3 in Los Angeles to celebrate its launch. The event, planned for June 14 th , will be held at the TCL Chinese Six Theatres and will be co-hosted by Soylent, DX Racer, MediaMation, and Super Evil Megacorp. Gaming events and VR experiences will take place in the lobby. For invitations, please stop by the MediaMation booth (#3233) at E3.

For more information, please contact info@hollywoodesports.com.

About the TCL Chinese Theatre:

The TCL Chinese Theatre, the iconic movie palace opened in 1927 by Sid Grauman, is celebrating its 90 th birthday this year. Best known for movie premieres, red carpet events and handprint/footprint ceremonies, the TCL Chinese Theatre has long been at the center of Hollywood and remains the beloved movie theatre for many Hollywood celebrities. The TCL Chinese Theatres recently announced its plans to build a MediaMation MX4D motion and EFX esports theatre host events in the first ever esports theatre of its kind and will be the home of the "Hollywood Hammers." For more information, visit www.tclchinesetheatres.com.

About MediaMation Inc.:

For 25 years, MediaMation has provided innovative and visionary technological solutions to the Cinema and Themed Entertainment market. MediaMation is an interactive technology company and a leading supplier and manufacturer of patented technology for 4D Motion EFX theatres and seats with over 200 installations worldwide. Besides its MX4D® Motion EFX technology and seats, MMI designs and implements creative solutions for complex shows, rides, exhibits, fountain shows, etc. for theme parks, zoos, aquariums, museums, cinemas and FECs. From concept to design to installation, MediaMation provides turnkey solutions to creating state-of-the-art 4D theatres and themed environments. For more information, visit www.mx-4d.com.

About Hammers Esports:

Hammers Esports is committed to building competitive esports teams by applying a player-first philosophy emphasizing a more community approach to gaming. The 'HAMFAM' is best known for providing all of our members and pro players with the tools and support they need to succeed as a cohesive, family community, in their gaming careers. Hammers Esports mobile esports teams in Vainglory, Clash Royale, and Critical-Ops have taken 1st place Championships around the world and are expanding further into popular PC titles such as Blizzard's Overwatch. For more information, visit www.hammersesports.com.

