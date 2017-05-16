CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Vogogo Inc. ("Vogogo" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: VGO) announces today that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Ghost Pine Creek Ltd. ("Ghost Pine") in respect of the previously announced claim by Ghost Pine against the Company. The terms of the settlement are confidential and provide that the Company will make a payment to Ghost Pine in order to settle the claim accompanied by a full release in favour of Vogogo. The settlement is not material to the Company's cash position.

About Vogogo Inc.

Vogogo Inc. has provided payment processing and related transaction risk services. During 2016, Vogogo discontinued its payment and related risk services, and the Company is energetically assessing alternative business opportunities.

READER ADVISORY

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. All information, other than information regarding historic fact that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company assessing alternative business opportunities. The words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by Vogogo. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Vogogo. Vogogo does not have any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Gino DeMichele

Interim Chief Executive Officer and President

403-648-9292



