Marcus Hiles Delighted to Learn of More Jobs Created by Texas than Any Other State

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / Driven primarily by a rise in oil prices and the resurgence of the energy sector, the state of Texas has added 210,800 new jobs as of December 17th, 2016. Marcus Hiles, the dynamic CEO of Dallas real estate development firm Western Rim Property Services and, with over 10,000 properties in existence and an additional 5,000 under construction, one of the Texas's leading job creators, recently spoke out on the impressive growth of the state's economy, and its return as the nation's leader of business, hospitality and most importantly, energy.

In late 2014, when the price of oil fell dramatically, communities throughout Texas suffered economic downturns, with areas surrounding Houston being hit the hardest. As 2016 came to a close, Hiles was pleased to see that, with the value of crude oil doubling since their February lows and active rig counts rising by 200 in recent months, both the oil industry and the Houston economy have stabilized and resumed growth trends. In November alone, mining and logging, the sector that includes oil and gas extraction, added 3,200 jobs, while the greater Houston metropolitan area continued its job increase by half a percent, a rise from 2015. "Everyone can uncross their fingers now, because the worst is over," wrote Patrick Janikowski, senior vice president of research for the Greater Houston Partnership, in the organization's annual forecast of the coming year, "2017 should be a further step on the road to robust growth."

Marcus Hiles, in accordance with Janikowski, predicts continued improvement for the statewide economy over 2017, citing The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) decision to reduce production levels in January as a sign that oil prices are likely to continue to increase and in turn promote huge job gains. Hiles expects other regions of the state, including North Texas and Austin, to further advance their nation leading technology, manufacturing and real estate sectors. The North Texas labor market is adding 330 jobs per day and has experienced 80 straight months of expansion, according to the Texas Workforce Commission. In a January 4th Forbes articles, Austin was listed as one of the best cities in the country to find a job in, and reported as the city with the lowest unemployment rate. With these positive indicators, Hiles is certain that Texas will continue to be a source of abundant growth for a long time.

Marcus Hiles is a Texas-based property developer and philanthropist devoted to changing the lives of others and protecting local environments. As the Founder & CEO of Western Rim Property Services, Hiles understands the value of a strong community, and avidly supports numerous schools, children hospitals, local low-income feeding and meal programs, and charities. In addition, he has completely funded the construction of two large churches, one in Texas and another in his home state of Massachusetts.

