

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Tuesday, with the positive lead from Wall Street and higher crude oil prices lifting investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 53.69 points or 0.27 percent to 19,923.54, off a high of 19,998.49 earlier.



The major exporters are advancing on a weaker yen. Panasonic is rising more than 2 percent, Sony is adding almost 1 percent and Canon is adding 0.6 percent.



Toshiba is down more than 6 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that a legal battle with the company's joint venture partner Western Digital Corp. could delay Toshiba's sale of its memory unit beyond the fiscal year-end deadline.



Among automakers, Toyota is advancing almost 2 percent and Honda is up 0.5 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is higher by 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining 0.3 percent, while JXTG Holdings is advancing more than 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Mitsui Mining & Smelting is rising almost 5 percent, Ajinomoto Co. is higher by almost 4 percent and Asahi Group is gaining more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Japan Steel Works is losing almost 9 percent, Nisshinbo Holdings is down more than 4 percent and J. Front Retailing is down more than 3 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will release March results for its tertiary industry index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 113 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 once again climbing to new record closing highs. A significant increase by the price of crude oil generated some buying interest, while tech stocks also gained following news of a global cyber attack.



The Dow rose 85.33 points or 0.4 percent to 20,981.94, the Nasdaq advanced 28.44 points or 0.5 percent to 6,149.67 and the S&P 500 climbed 11.42 points or 0.5 percent to 2,402.32.



The major European markets also moved modestly higher on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both rose by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil futures jumped to nearly $49 a barrel on Monday, as Russia and Saudi Arabia vowed to do whatever it takes to re-balance oil markets. WTI crude for June delivery surged up $1.01 or 2.1 percent to $48.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX