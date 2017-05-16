

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) plans to eliminate about 10 percent of its global workforce as Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields faces pressure to improve profit and boost the automaker's lagging stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The job cuts are expected to be outlined as early as this week and mostly target salaried employees. It's unclear if hourly factory workers are included, the Journal said.



Ford shareholders criticized the company's management over what one investor called the 'pathetic' performance of the automaker's shares and questioned how the board can continue to support Fields, who's been CEO since July 2014.



Ford's board scheduled extra meeting time ahead of last week's annual meeting to press him on his plans for reversing the company's fortunes.



Meanwhile, Ford said 'We remain focused on the three strategic priorities that will create value and drive profitable growth, which include fortifying the profit pillars in our core business, transforming traditionally underperforming areas of our core business and investing aggressively, but prudently, in emerging opportunities.'



'Reducing costs and becoming as lean and efficient as possible also remain part of that work. We have not announced any new people efficiency actions, nor do we comment on speculation,' the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX