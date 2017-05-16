

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Elliott responded to directors of BHP Billiton's 'do nothing' approach to unlocking substantial additional value for its shareholders - reinforcing a call for shareholders worldwide to demand a halt to chronic underperformance at BHP.



The response follows BHP's swift dismissal of Elliott's comprehensive Shareholder Value Unlock Plan proposals published on April 10, 2017, which offered a range of solutions to increase value and improve capital returns to shareholders.



In documents released today, Elliott showed total shareholder returns at BHP have substantially underperformed Rio Tinto, a comparable portfolio, as well as the ASX 200, the FTSE 100 and the S&P 500 over the year to date and for the last two, three, four, five, six, seven and eight years. BHP's total shareholder returns from November 2008 to date have been 128% lower than Rio Tinto, its nearest peer.



Elliott said it has spent the past month seeking feedback on its initial proposals from Australian and global investors, holding BHP shares worth tens of billions of US$.



In a subsequent letter and accompanying presentation provided to BHP today, Elliott reveals extremely broad and deep-rooted shareholder support for proactive steps to be taken by BHP management to review its petroleum business. Elliott is now calling for an in-depth, open and timely independent review of the petroleum business - with full disclosure of the review results.



Elliott has also unpicked much of BHP's rationale for rejecting its Shareholder Value Unlock Plan proposals, exposing flawed and misleading claims from BHP management on the supposed costs of proposed unification measures, designed to defend an entrenched 'do nothing' approach. Elliott's analysis shows how BHP management has inflated the cost of unification by over US$1bn - with Elliott maintaining that the unification cost is nearer US$200 million.



Elliott's response today offers a new approach as a solution to the regulatory concerns raised in recent public feedback on the unification ideas in Elliott's Shareholder Value Unlock Plan, as part of Elliott's call for BHP's management to work harder and more constructively for a unification solution. Under Elliott's revised proposal, BHP would stay incorporated in Australia, Australian headquartered and Australian tax resident, retaining full ASX and LSE listings, with ordinary shares listed on the ASX.



