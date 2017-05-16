

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Tuesday, with some of the markets paring early gains despite the record closing highs overnight on Wall Street and the surge in crude oil prices.



Investors mulled the potential impact of a Washington Post report that U.S. President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information about the Islamic State during his meeting with Russian officials last week. However, White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster later denied the report.



The Australian market is rising following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street and higher commodity prices, including the 2 percent jump in crude oil prices.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 22.20 points or 0.38 percent to 5,860.60, off a high of 5,871.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 23.60 points or 0.40 percent to 5,892.00.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are adding almost 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is higher by more than 2 percent as iron ore prices jumped overnight.



In the oil sector, Oil Search is rising almost 2 percent, while Santos and Woodside Petroleum are adding more than 1 percent each after crude oil prices jumped overnight.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 0.5 percent to 1 percent, while National Australia Bank is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Gold miners are mixed even as gold prices nudged higher overnight. Newcrest Mining is down 0.5 percent, while Evolution Mining is rising almost 1 percent.



Orica reported a 31 percent increase in its profit for the half year ending March 31, while underlying earnings before interest and tax declined just 1 percent. Shares of the explosives maker are edging up less than 0.1 percent.



Ruralco Holdings recorded a 15 percent increase in first-half profit and raised its interim dividend by one cent. The agribusiness' shares are advancing 1 percent.



Fairfax Media's second-largest shareholder, Legg Mason Martin Currie Australia, has reportedly urged the company's directors to reject a revised A$2.76 billion takeover bid from U.S.-based private equity giant TPG Capital and Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board. Shares of Fairfax Media are gaining 1 percent.



Livestock exporter Wellard has named Chinese businessman Kanda Lu as an executive director to lead the company's growth into China's beef cattle market. The company's shares are unchanged.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total number of new motor vehicle sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in April, coming in at 97,136. That follows the 1.9 percent spike in March.



Members of the Reserve Bank of Australia's Monetary Policy Board said that the country's economic recovery continues at a moderate and acceptable pace, minutes from the bank's May 2 meeting revealed on Tuesday. The economy has been helped along by the depreciating exchange rate, the members said, and they cautioned that a reversal could hamper the recovery.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday despite higher commodity prices. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7414, up from US$0.7424 on Monday.



The Japanese market is advancing, with the positive lead from Wall Street and higher crude oil prices lifting investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 53.69 points or 0.27 percent to 19,923.54, off a high of 19,998.49 earlier.



The major exporters are advancing on a weaker yen. Panasonic is rising more than 2 percent, Sony is adding almost 1 percent and Canon is adding 0.6 percent.



Toshiba is down more than 6 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that a legal battle with the company's joint venture partner Western Digital Corp. could delay Toshiba's sale of its memory unit beyond the fiscal year-end deadline.



Among automakers, Toyota is advancing almost 2 percent and Honda is up 0.5 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is higher by 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining 0.3 percent, while JXTG Holdings is advancing more than 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Mitsui Mining & Smelting is rising almost 5 percent, Ajinomoto Co. is higher by almost 4 percent and Asahi Group is gaining more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Japan Steel Works is losing almost 9 percent, Nisshinbo Holdings is down more than 4 percent and J. Front Retailing is down more than 3 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will release March results for its tertiary industry index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 113 yen-range on Tuesday. Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia are all lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 once again climbing to new record closing highs. A significant increase by the price of crude oil generated some buying interest, while tech stocks also gained following news of a global cyber attack.



The Dow rose 85.33 points or 0.4 percent to 20,981.94, the Nasdaq advanced 28.44 points or 0.5 percent to 6,149.67 and the S&P 500 climbed 11.42 points or 0.5 percent to 2,402.32.



The major European markets also moved modestly higher on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both rose by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil futures jumped to nearly $49 a barrel on Monday, as Russia and Saudi Arabia vowed to do whatever it takes to re-balance oil markets. WTI crude for June delivery surged up $1.01 or 2.1 percent to $48.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



