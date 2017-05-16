

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) said that it would assemble new U.S. Air Force trainer jets at its main military aircraft facilities in Missouri.



The move sets up the St. Louis plant in competition with facilities in Alabama and South Carolina run or planned by Boeing's rivals in bidding to build an initial 350 T-X jets.



Boeing said the move would support around 1,800 jobs in a region where it has shed workers in recent years. The company already assembles combat planes in the St. Louis facility and has built test aircraft for the trainer contract in partnership with Sweden's Saab AB.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX