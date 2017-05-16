

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Network equipment maker Nokia Corp. (NOK) Tuesday announced the launch of a new Ultra Compact Network, expanding its ViTrust portfolio of end-to-end solutions for critical communications. The company said the LTE network can be deployed in places where network connectivity has been lost.



The company also announced the launch of the Integrated Operations Center, a solution which aggregates data streams used by emergency services in the field. The Center will allow critical communications agencies to transform operations at the command center.



The portable LTE-based Ultra Compact Network incorporates carrier-grade Nokia Flexi Zone small cell radio and integrated core technology. A network serving up to 400 users can be set up in minutes, even in the most extreme conditions where there is no existing coverage or coverage has been lost.



These additions will enable government and local mission-critical agencies to quickly establish and maintain communications in emergency situations, using new high-bandwidth push-to-video and other data and voice services.



This will allow first responders and command center teams to enhance situational awareness, streamline operations and save crucial time in their mission to save lives.



