Deer Jet's 787 Dream Jet makes ME debut in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global business aviation company Deer Jet, presented the world's first 787 'Dream Jet', with its Middle East debut, making a stopover today at Doha International Airport. The Doha showcase is part of the series of exhibitions across the globe "Dreams Encounter the World" following visits to Shanghai, Hong Kong, London and Dublin.

The company is expanding in the Middle East having served royal families in the region since 2013 and is now set to target the GCC and the wider Middle East, with buyers from Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, including key executives from major corporations and high level government delegations, expected to be key customers.

Deer Jet was the first business jet operator in China, established 22 years ago, dedicated to serving the global premium business travel market. In May 2016, the company took over the operation of the world's first BBJ 787 VVIP, and made its maiden flight to Hong Kong in September. Deer Jet has branded the aircraft as "787 Dream Jet", and launched a renewed brand philosophy of "Making Travel an Art", as it builds on its reputation as a world leading service provider for premium business travel.

Deer Jet's "Dream Team" stewards use 7-star hospitality standards, as true inflight butlers, evoking different feelings for the variety of customers they serve. Deer Jet curated spaces are decorated with hand-picked amenities and bespoke collections of precious crystals, cushions, silverware, and porcelain.

The B787-8 Dream Jet is capable of flying continuously for 18.5hrs, or 16,000km;given the geographical location of Doha, the Dream Jet can reach any major city in the world, non-stop. This is in part due to the aircraft's fuselage, which is made from carbon fibre material, making it lighter and more fuel efficient. The 787 Dream Jet charter prices start from $70,000/hour.

Deer Jet is also launching exclusive, bespoke travel packages aboard the 787 Dream Jet, starting with the "Hong Kong to Tahiti Dream Journey".It features a seven-night charter package including complimentary accommodation at the Presidential Suite of St. Regis Bora Bora Resort.

The aircraft is operated on the Guernsey aircraft registry (2-DEER), under the AOC of BAS Guernsey. The aircraft resides at Hong Kong International Airport and is operated by Deer Jet's subsidiary Hong Kong Jet. Dubai and Riyadh are slated as the next stops for the Dream Jet.