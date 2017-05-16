Schibsted: Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

Sondre Gravir, EVP Established Markets in Schibsted ASA, bought on 15 May 2017 2,500 B-shares in Schibsted ASA at a price of NOK 205.00 per share. After the transaction, Gravir holds 4,482 A-shares and 8,228 B-shares in Schibsted ASA.

Oslo, 16 May 2017

SCHIBSTED ASA

Espen Risholm

IRO

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Schibsted via Globenewswire

