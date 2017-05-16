Ablynx: ABLYNX TO PRESENT AT UPCOMING USA INVESTOR CONFERENCES

GHENT, Belgium, 16 May 2017 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY] today announces that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences taking place in New York City, USA:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference : presentation is scheduled for Wednesday 24 May 2017 at 8.30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (2.30 p.m. Central European Time), followed by a breakout session and one-on-one meetings with institutional investors



Jefferies Healthcare Conference : presentation is scheduled for Tuesday 6 June 2017 at 11.30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (5.30 p.m. Central European Time), followed by a breakout session and one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on the day via this link (http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff105/register.aspx?conf=jeff105&page=ablx&url=http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff105/ablx/index.aspx).



JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference: one-on-one meetings with institutional investors are scheduled for Tuesday 20 June 2017

The presentations will be given by Dr Edwin Moses, CEO of Ablynx and will be available on the Company's website, under the News & Events (http://www.ablynx.com/news/events-presentations/) section.

About Ablynx

Ablynx (http://www.ablynx.com/) is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies (http://www.ablynx.com/technology-innovation/understanding-nanobodies/), proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes (http://www.ablynx.com/rd-portfolio/overview/) in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Merck & Co., Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com (http://www.ablynx.com).

