

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity index decreased unexpectedly in March, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Tuesday.



The tertiary activity index dropped 0.2 percent month-over-month in March, after remaining flat in February. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 0.1 percent increase for the month.



Among the individual components of the survey, activity was down for information and communications, living and amusement-related services, finance and insurance, business-related services.



At the same time, activity was up for wholesale trade, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, transport and postal activities, medical health care and welfare, retail trade, goods rental and leasing.



On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index rose 0.3 percent in March, reversing a 1.4 percent decline in the preceding month.



