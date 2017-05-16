

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer confidence continued to improve in the second quarter, survey results from Finance Norway and Kantar TNS showed Tuesday.



The consumer sentiment index climbed to 11.1 from 7.3 in the first quarter. In the same period of 2016, the score was -12.8.



Consumers' assessment of past economic situation as well future expectations improved in the second quarter. The index for past economic condition rose to 0.2 and that for future situation advanced to 12.4.



Meanwhile, the indicator for major purchases fell to 12.4 from 13 a quarter ago.



The indicator for past personal situation came in at 22.3 versus 18.8 in the first quarter. Likewise, the index measuring future personal situation moved up to 25.6 from 22.0.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX