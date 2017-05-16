

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 8-day lows of 1.0995 against the euro and 0.9949 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0975 and 0.9965, respectively.



Against the pound, the yen and the Canadian dollar, the greenback dropped to 1.2918, 113.42 and 1.3615 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2894, 113.78 and 1.3631, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.10 against the euro, 0.98 against the franc, 1.30 against the pound, 111.00 against the yen and 1.33 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX