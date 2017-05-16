LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ)

LSE: JPJ

Jackpotjoy plc

Results for the Three Months ended 31 March 2017

Gaming revenue up 11% year-on-year

Full year 2017 outlook confirmed

LONDON, 16 May 2017 - Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ), the largest online bingo-led operator in the world, today announces the results of the Jackpotjoy group (the "Group") for the three months ended 31 March 2017.

Financial summary

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended Three months ended Reported 31 March 2017 31 March 2016 Change £ m) £ m) % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gaming revenue 71.4 64.2 11 Net (loss)/income (as reported under IFRS) (15.3) 5.1 - Adjusted EBITDA(1) 29.2 28.0 4 Adjusted net income(1) 20.8 23.4 (11)

Group financial highlights

Solid financial performance: Gaming revenue growth of 11% driven by 14% growth in the Jackpotjoy segment (71% of revenue) Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 4%, or 9% excluding income of £ 1.2m earned from the revenue guarantee in the prior year Adjusted net income(1) down 11% due to higher interest expense from additional debt facility obtained in Q4 2016, and the impact of income earned from the revenue guarantee in the prior year

Strong ongoing cash generation: 31.3p of operating cash flow per share(2). Excluding one-time/exceptional items(3), this metric would increase to 40.3p per share(2) 80% conversion rate from Adjusted EBITDA(1) to operating cash flow. Excluding one-time/exceptional items(3) this metric would increase to 103% Gross cash of £ 112.3m at 31 March 2017 Adjusted net debt(4) of £ 407.3m at 31 March 2017 (£ 408.1m at 31 December 2016)

No change to full year 2017 outlook - management expects revenue growth in line with market growth rates

