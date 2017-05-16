LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ)
LSE: JPJ
Jackpotjoy plc
Results for the Three Months ended 31 March 2017
Gaming revenue up 11% year-on-year
Full year 2017 outlook confirmed
LONDON, 16 May 2017 - Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ), the largest online bingo-led operator in the world, today announces the results of the Jackpotjoy group (the "Group") for the three months ended 31 March 2017.
Financial summary
---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended Three months ended Reported 31 March 2017 31 March 2016 Change £ m) £ m) % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gaming revenue 71.4 64.2 11 Net (loss)/income (as reported under IFRS) (15.3) 5.1 - Adjusted EBITDA(1) 29.2 28.0 4 Adjusted net income(1) 20.8 23.4 (11)
Group financial highlights
- Solid financial performance:
- Gaming revenue growth of 11% driven by 14% growth in the Jackpotjoy segment (71% of revenue)
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 4%, or 9% excluding income of £ 1.2m earned from the revenue guarantee in the prior year
- Adjusted net income(1) down 11% due to higher interest expense from additional debt facility obtained in Q4 2016, and the impact of income earned from the revenue guarantee in the prior year
- Strong ongoing cash generation:
- 31.3p of operating cash flow per share(2). Excluding one-time/exceptional items(3), this metric would increase to 40.3p per share(2)
- 80% conversion rate from Adjusted EBITDA(1) to operating cash flow. Excluding one-time/exceptional items(3) this metric would increase to 103%
- Gross cash of £ 112.3m at 31 March 2017
- Adjusted net debt(4) of £ 407.3m at 31 March 2017 (£ 408.1m at 31 December 2016)
- No change to full year 2017 outlook - management expects revenue growth in line with market growth rates
