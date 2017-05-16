

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chick-fil-A is launching a new barbecue-flavored sandwich and watermelon beverage inspired by summer flavors.



The company's two new backyard barbecue-inspired menu items will be available for a limited time.



The customers can order a new Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich and Watermelon Mint Lemonade in restaurants from May 15 until August 19 nationwide.



The new 500-calorie sandwich features grilled chicken, Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce, and several ingredients that are new to Chick-fil-A. These include brown-sugar-and-pepper-glazed bacon, a new Smokehouse BBQ sauce, and a sweet, Hawaiian-style bun. The Lemonade is made specifically to complement the flavors of the BBQ sandwich.



The sandwich will be available for a starting price of $5.59. If successful, it is said to be brought back next summer.



David Farmer, Chick-fil-A's vice president of menu strategy and development, reportedly told, 'This is the first time we have tried what were are calling a seasonal approach to an entree. We wanted to do something different for the summer.'



As per reports, Chick-fil-A developed the sandwich more than two years ago with chef Ford Fry. The company tested the sandwich in the summer of 2015 in several markets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX