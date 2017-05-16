Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI) (the "Company"), an expert in care and support services for the elderly, informs its shareholders that a combined general Meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company will take place on Thursday 22 June 2017 at 9.00 am CET at the Centre Etoile Saint-Honoré located 21-25, rue Balzac in Paris (75008).

The notice of the meeting containing the agenda, the draft resolutions presented by the Board of directors and the description of the participation and voting arrangements for the Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ("BALO") n°51 on 28 April 2017.

The Information regarding the Meeting mentioned in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French commercial Code can be found on the Company's website www.korian.com under "Investors", "Shareholders Relations", "General assembly".

The documents and the information mentioned in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French commercial Code can be sent to the shareholders upon request to CACEIS Corporate Trust Service Assemblées Générales Centralisées 14, rue Rouget de Lisle 92862 Issy-les-Moulineaux Cedex 9 (centralising institution appointed by Korian).

Shareholders will be able to consult the documents that will be put on the Meeting's desk at the Company's registered office located in Paris (75008), 21-25, rue Balzac, during the 15 days preceding the holding of the Meeting.

Next press release: 19 July 2017 after close of trading

Second quarter 2017 revenue

